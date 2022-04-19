Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Usha Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USHA   CA91734F1080

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

(USHA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/18 03:52:38 pm EDT
0.2750 CAD   -5.17%
07:24aUSHA RESOURCES : Retains Red Cloud Securities for Market-Making Services; Engages TMM Capital Advisory
PU
04/05USHA RESOURCES : Material Change Report
PU
04/05Usha Resources Retains Leading Capital Markets and Communications Advisory Firm and Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Usha Resources : Retains Red Cloud Securities for Market-Making Services; Engages TMM Capital Advisory

04/19/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia / April 19th, 2022 - Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud" or "RCSI") to provide market-making services while adding TMM Capital Advisory to spearhead investor relations.


"USHA's expanding portfolio of lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold projects have quickly emerged as a compelling investor story, while still remaining relatively quiet," said Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "We're heading into a pivotal development stage across all operations, and securing top-notch professional talent to help manage shareholder interests and communicate our vision to a wider audience is both a timely move and an investment in USHA's growth future. 2022 is poised to be a break-out year and an early mover opportunity."


Market-Making Services Engagement


RCSI will assist USHA, helping to ensure a fair, tight and liquid public trading market is always maintained. Red Cloud's experienced team of professional traders will work actively and regularly with USHA management offering trading advice, reporting, and tracking of their stock. Having professionals overseeing the day-to-day trading and activity of USHA stock will help create a strong level of comfort and assurances the markets are being maintained every day.

RCSI's engagement is for a one-year period, effective April 15, 2022, for a monthly fee of $12,000.00. Red Cloud will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. The agreement is principally for the purposes of maintaining market stability and liquidity for the Company's common shares and is not a formal market-making agreement. The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.


Investor Relations Agreement


The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Mr. Tyler Muir of TMM Capital Advisory for investor relations and communications services. Mr. Muir has been deeply involved with the capital markets since 2015. Having developed an extensive retail and institutional network, Mr. Muir is known for his intuitive business ideas and for keeping investors informed and educated with open and continuous engagement.


The initial agreement is for a six-month term, with monthly fees of $3,500.00. The Company also announces a grant of 50,000 stock options to Mr. Muir at an exercise price of $0.30. The stock options will be in effect for two years and will vest in accordance with the policies of, and are subject to approval by, the TSX Venture Exchange. The Agreement may be extended with the prior written consent of both parties or terminated at any time with 30-day notice.


Mr. Muir stated, "I am very excited to join the USHA team at such a pivotal time in their growth. The acquisition of Jackpot Lake positions USHA firmly in the battery metals space and I look forward to interacting with the investment community and communicating with new and existing shareholders."


About Usha Resources Ltd.


Usha Resources Ltd. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality battery and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and consist of Jackpot Lake, a lithium project in Nevada; Nicobat, a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario; and Lost Basin, a gold-copper project in Arizona. Usha trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol USHA and the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol USHAF.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.


"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director


For more information, please phone Tyler Muir, Investor Relations at 1 (888) 772-2452, email tmuir@usharesources.com, or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Usha Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 11:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
