Ushakiran Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024 at 06:39 am EDT

Ushakiran Finance Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 0.59 million compared to INR 0.479 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 0.069 million compared to net income of INR 0.561 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.22 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.22 a year ago.

For the full year, revenue was INR 4.59 million compared to INR 4.03 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.816 million compared to INR 1.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.32 compared to INR 0.53 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.32 compared to INR 0.53 a year ago.