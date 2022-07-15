Ushio : Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary
07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022
Company Name: USHIO INC. Name and Title of Representative:
Koji Naito, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code Number: 6925,
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Name and Title of Contact Person:
Hideaki Takizawa, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department (TEL +81-3-5657-1000 (from overseas))
Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Ushio Inc. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces as follows that the Company today has decided to implement an absorption-type merger with UIS, Inc. (hereinafter, "UIS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as of September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, the "Merger").
Since the Merger is an absorption-type merger with a wholly owned subsidiary, disclosures contained herein omit certain matters and details.
1. Purpose of the Merger
UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is engaged in the real estate leasing and management business. The Company has decided to merge UIS into the Company for the purpose of improving management efficiency by consolidating management resources.
2. Summary of the Merger
Schedule of the Merger
Date of decision by representative directors to approve the Merger
agreement
July 15, 2022
Conclusion date of the Merger agreement
July 15, 2022
Effective Date
September 30, 2022 (Planned)
Note: The Merger is a simple merger pursuant to Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to the Company and a short-form merger pursuant to Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to UIS. Accordingly, neither the Company nor UIS will hold a shareholders' meeting to obtain approval for the Merger.
Method of the Merger
An absorption-type merger method shall be employed with the Company as the surviving company and UIS as the absorbed company to be dissolved.
Details of Allocation under the Merger
The Company will not conduct any allocations of shares or issue of any consideration as UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
1
Treatment of Share Options and Bonds with Share Options under the Merger Not applicable.
3. Outline of the Parties of the Merger
Surviving company
Absorbed company
(1)
Name
Ushio Inc.
UIS, Inc.
(2)
Location
1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,
6409 Moto-Ishikawa-cho,Aoba-ku,
Tokyo 100-8150
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 225-0004
(3)
Name and title of
Koji Naito
Yuichi Asaka
representative
President and Chief Executive Officer
President and Chief Executive Officer
(4)
Business lines
Light source business, equipment
Real estate leasing and management
business and other businesses
business
(5)
Capital
19,556 million yen
100 million yen
(6)
Date of establishment
March 23, 1964
May 2, 1977
(7)
Number of issued shares
127,000,000
852,000
(Common stock)
(8)
Fiscal year-end
March 31
March 31
(9)
Major shareholders and
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
shareholding ratios
(Trust Account)
15.87%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust
Account)
5.27%
Resona Bank, Limited
4.99%
Ushio Inc.
100.00%
Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.,
Ltd.
3.53%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
3.51%
(as of March 31, 2022)
(10) Financial position and operating results for the last fiscal year
Fiscal year-end
March 31, 2022 (Consolidated)
March 31, 2022 (Non-Consolidated)
Net assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
235,202
935
Total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
321,096
952
Net assets per share
Yen
Yen
1,949.73
1,098.32
Net sales
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
148,821
74
Operating income (loss)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
13,068
(21)
2
Ordinary income (loss)
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
15,195
(22)
Profit attributable to owners of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
parent (net loss)
12,606
(25)
Net income (loss) per share
Yen
Yen
104.54
(30.47)
4. Situation following the Merger
There will be no changes to the Company's company name, location, name and title of representative, business lines, capital and fiscal year-end with the Merger.
5. Impact on Financial Results
Since the Merger involves a consolidated subsidiary that is wholly owned by the Company, the Merger will have a negligible impact on the Company's consolidated financial results this fiscal year and thereafter.
(Reference) Consolidated Earnings Forecast/Results (announced on May 11, 2022)