Ushio : Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 15, 2022

Company Name: USHIO INC. Name and Title of Representative:

Koji Naito, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code Number: 6925,

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Name and Title of Contact Person:

Hideaki Takizawa, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department (TEL +81-3-5657-1000 (from overseas))

Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Ushio Inc. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces as follows that the Company today has decided to implement an absorption-type merger with UIS, Inc. (hereinafter, "UIS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as of September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, the "Merger").

Since the Merger is an absorption-type merger with a wholly owned subsidiary, disclosures contained herein omit certain matters and details.

1. Purpose of the Merger

UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is engaged in the real estate leasing and management business. The Company has decided to merge UIS into the Company for the purpose of improving management efficiency by consolidating management resources.

2. Summary of the Merger

  1. Schedule of the Merger
    Date of decision by representative directors to approve the Merger

agreement

July 15, 2022

Conclusion date of the Merger agreement

July 15, 2022

Effective Date

September 30, 2022 (Planned)

Note: The Merger is a simple merger pursuant to Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to the Company and a short-form merger pursuant to Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to UIS. Accordingly, neither the Company nor UIS will hold a shareholders' meeting to obtain approval for the Merger.

  1. Method of the Merger
    An absorption-type merger method shall be employed with the Company as the surviving company and UIS as the absorbed company to be dissolved.
  2. Details of Allocation under the Merger
    The Company will not conduct any allocations of shares or issue of any consideration as UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

  1. Treatment of Share Options and Bonds with Share Options under the Merger Not applicable.

3. Outline of the Parties of the Merger

Surviving company

Absorbed company

(1)

Name

Ushio Inc.

UIS, Inc.

(2)

Location

1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku,

6409 Moto-Ishikawa-cho,Aoba-ku,

Tokyo 100-8150

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 225-0004

(3)

Name and title of

Koji Naito

Yuichi Asaka

representative

President and Chief Executive Officer

President and Chief Executive Officer

(4)

Business lines

Light source business, equipment

Real estate leasing and management

business and other businesses

business

(5)

Capital

19,556 million yen

100 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

March 23, 1964

May 2, 1977

(7)

Number of issued shares

127,000,000

852,000

(Common stock)

(8)

Fiscal year-end

March 31

March 31

(9)

Major shareholders and

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

shareholding ratios

(Trust Account)

15.87%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust

Account)

5.27%

Resona Bank, Limited

4.99%

Ushio Inc.

100.00%

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co.,

Ltd.

3.53%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

3.51%

(as of March 31, 2022)

(10) Financial position and operating results for the last fiscal year

Fiscal year-end

March 31, 2022 (Consolidated)

March 31, 2022 (Non-Consolidated)

Net assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

235,202

935

Total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

321,096

952

Net assets per share

Yen

Yen

1,949.73

1,098.32

Net sales

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

148,821

74

Operating income (loss)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

13,068

(21)

Ordinary income (loss)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

15,195

(22)

Profit attributable to owners of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

parent (net loss)

12,606

(25)

Net income (loss) per share

Yen

Yen

104.54

(30.47)

4. Situation following the Merger

There will be no changes to the Company's company name, location, name and title of representative, business lines, capital and fiscal year-end with the Merger.

5. Impact on Financial Results

Since the Merger involves a consolidated subsidiary that is wholly owned by the Company, the Merger will have a negligible impact on the Company's consolidated financial results this fiscal year and thereafter.

(Reference) Consolidated Earnings Forecast/Results (announced on May 11, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal Year ending

170,000

17,000

18,500

14,000

March 31, 2023

Fiscal Year ended

148,821

13,068

15,195

12,606

March 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Ushio Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
