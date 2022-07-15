Ushio : Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

July 15, 2022

Company Name: USHIO INC. Name and Title of Representative:

Koji Naito, President and Chief Executive Officer (Code Number: 6925,

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Name and Title of Contact Person:

Hideaki Takizawa, General Manager, Accounting & Finance Department (TEL +81-3-5657-1000 (from overseas))

Notice Concerning the Absorption-Type Merger (Simple/Short-Form Merger) with a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Ushio Inc. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces as follows that the Company today has decided to implement an absorption-type merger with UIS, Inc. (hereinafter, "UIS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as of September 30, 2022 (hereinafter, the "Merger").

Since the Merger is an absorption-type merger with a wholly owned subsidiary, disclosures contained herein omit certain matters and details.

1. Purpose of the Merger

UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is engaged in the real estate leasing and management business. The Company has decided to merge UIS into the Company for the purpose of improving management efficiency by consolidating management resources.

2. Summary of the Merger

Schedule of the Merger

Date of decision by representative directors to approve the Merger

agreement July 15, 2022 Conclusion date of the Merger agreement July 15, 2022 Effective Date September 30, 2022 (Planned)

Note: The Merger is a simple merger pursuant to Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to the Company and a short-form merger pursuant to Article 784, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan in relation to UIS. Accordingly, neither the Company nor UIS will hold a shareholders' meeting to obtain approval for the Merger.

Method of the Merger

An absorption-type merger method shall be employed with the Company as the surviving company and UIS as the absorbed company to be dissolved. Details of Allocation under the Merger

The Company will not conduct any allocations of shares or issue of any consideration as UIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

