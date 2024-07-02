USHIO INC. is a company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of light source products, equipment and industrial equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. The Light Source segment manufactures and sells halogen lamps, xenon lamps, high-pressure ultraviolet (UV) lamps and excimer lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells projectors for movie theaters and related equipment, ultraviolet curable equipment, various lighting equipment, excimer-related equipment. The Company is also involved in the manufacture and sale of injection molding machines, food packaging machines and audio equipment, the holding and management of subsidiaries, as well as the agency of insurance.