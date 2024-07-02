USHIO INC. announced today the status of the treasury shares purchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 14, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act.
For detailed information, please refer to this document （PDF:34.6KB）
Ushio Inc. Investor Relations TEL: +81-3-5657-1007/ FAX: +81-3-5657-1020
E-Mail: ir@ushio.co.jp
Please use the online inquiry form on our website.
