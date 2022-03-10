USI : Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolution for the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of Union Polymer Int'l Investment Corp., a subsidiary of USI Corp.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/16 3.Shareholders meeting location: 9F., No.39, Jihu Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1.1)To report 2021 Operating results. (1.2)To report the Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 financial statements. (1.3)To report the 2021 remuneration of directors, supervisors and employees. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (2.1)To ratify 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (2.2)To ratify 2021 earnings distribution. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (3.1)To approve the appropriations of earnings in stock dividends. (3.2)To approve the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation. (3.3)To approve the amendment to the Operating Procedure for Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. (3.4)To approve the permission of directors for competitive actions. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Other Proposals 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Extemporary Motions. 10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/17 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/16 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be started at 12:00 p.m.. (2) Shareholders meeting will be held by means of physical shareholders meeting.