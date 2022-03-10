Log in
    1304   TW0001304004

USI CORPORATION

(1304)
  Report
USI : Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolution for the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of Union Polymer Int'l Investment Corp., a subsidiary of USI Corp.

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: USI CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 16:32:59
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors Resolution
for the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of Union
Polymer Int'l Investment Corp., a subsidiary of USI Corp.
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/10
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/16
3.Shareholders meeting location:
9F., No.39, Jihu Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1.1)To report 2021 Operating results.
(1.2)To report the Supervisor's Review Report on the 2021 financial
     statements.
(1.3)To report the 2021 remuneration of directors, supervisors and employees.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(2.1)To ratify 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
(2.2)To ratify 2021 earnings distribution.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(3.1)To approve the appropriations of earnings in stock dividends.
(3.2)To approve the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation.
(3.3)To approve the amendment to the Operating Procedure for Acquisition or
     Disposition of Assets.
(3.4)To approve the permission of directors for competitive actions.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:Other Proposals
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Extemporary Motions.
10.Book closure starting date:2022/04/17
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/16
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be started at 12:00 p.m..
(2) Shareholders meeting will be held by means of physical
shareholders meeting.

Disclaimer

USI Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72 973 M 2 575 M 2 575 M
Net income 2021 5 055 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2021 4 444 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,11x
Yield 2021 8,00%
Capitalization 30 024 M 1 060 M 1 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart USI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
USI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 28,00 TWD
Average target price 39,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ko Shun Wang Co-General Manager & Director
Chun Hsiung Chou Co-General Manager
Wen Li Yang Head-Finance
Yi Kuei Wu Chairman
Chung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USI CORPORATION-11.25%1 060
DOW INC.5.43%43 958
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-12.87%30 762
LG CHEM, LTD.-18.21%30 392
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%23 701
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-13.14%17 070