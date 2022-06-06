Log in
    1304   TW0001304004

USI CORPORATION

(1304)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
25.65 TWD   -0.39%
04:22aUSI : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.
PU
05/31USI : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/11USI Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
USI : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: USI CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 16:10:36
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend record
date for earning distribution of year 2021.
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend：NTD2.2 per share, Total NTD2,615,279,700.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/31.

Disclaimer

USI Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 70 344 M 2 396 M 2 396 M
Net income 2022 2 797 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net cash 2022 3 396 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 27 504 M 937 M 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart USI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
USI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,65 TWD
Average target price 29,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ko Shun Wang Co-General Manager & Director
Chun Hsiung Chou Co-General Manager
Wen Li Yang Head-Finance
Yi Kuei Wu Chairman
Chung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USI CORPORATION-18.70%937
DOW INC.18.18%48 805
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.88%34 611
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.25%30 058
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.88%23 200
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.11%16 277