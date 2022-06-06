USI : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.
06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Provided by: USI CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
16:10:36
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record
date for earning distribution of year 2021.
Date of events
2022/06/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend：NTD2.2 per share, Total NTD2,615,279,700.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/31.