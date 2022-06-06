USI : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date for earning distribution of year 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/06 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividend：NTD2.2 per share, Total NTD2,615,279,700. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/31 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividend will be distributed on 2022/08/31.