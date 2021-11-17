USI : will hold the Investor Conference on November 24, 2021
11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: USI CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/17
Time of announcement
15:11:47
Subject
USI Corporation will hold the Investor Conference
on November 24, 2021
Date of events
2021/11/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 16:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
1st floor, No.7, Section 5, Hsinyi Road, Taipei City
(TWSE Information Display Center)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1) Introduction/ Market Review & Outlook
(2) Finance Information
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
To prevent the severe COVID-19, please make full use of the
TWSE Video Cloud to watch the investor conference. Those who
want to attend the conference on site, please contact to the
company's spokesman in advance. Tel No:(02)2650-3238.
