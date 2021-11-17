USI : will hold the Investor Conference on November 24, 2021

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24 2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 16:00 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: 1st floor, No.7, Section 5, Hsinyi Road, Taipei City (TWSE Information Display Center) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1) Introduction/ Market Review & Outlook (2) Finance Information 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: To prevent the severe COVID-19, please make full use of the TWSE Video Cloud to watch the investor conference. Those who want to attend the conference on site, please contact to the company's spokesman in advance. Tel No:(02)2650-3238.