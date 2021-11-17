Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. USI Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1304   TW0001304004

USI CORPORATION

(1304)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

USI : will hold the Investor Conference on November 24, 2021

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: USI CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 15:11:47
Subject 
 USI Corporation will hold the Investor Conference
on November 24, 2021
Date of events 2021/11/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 16:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
1st floor, No.7, Section 5, Hsinyi Road, Taipei City
(TWSE Information Display Center)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1) Introduction/ Market Review & Outlook
(2) Finance Information
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
To prevent the severe COVID-19, please make full use of the
TWSE Video Cloud to watch the investor conference. Those who
want to attend the conference on site, please contact to the
company's spokesman in advance. Tel No:(02)2650-3238.

Disclaimer

USI Corporation published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 834 M 2 619 M 2 619 M
Net income 2021 5 561 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2021 4 920 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,74x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 35 386 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart USI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
USI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 33,00 TWD
Average target price 39,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ko Shun Wang Co-General Manager & Director
Chun Hsiung Chou Co-General Manager
Wen Li Yang Head-Finance
Yi Kuei Wu Chairman
Chung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USI CORPORATION46.02%1 272
LG CHEM, LTD.-5.70%47 804
DOW INC.6.05%44 318
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.48%24 483
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.77.70%19 534
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-4.25%17 092