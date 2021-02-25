Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - New Company Headquarters

Usiminas Belo Horizonte

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Company"), in addition to the

Material Fact disclosed on 12/17/2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general that as of 03/18/2021 the Company's headquarters will be transferred to the Amadeus Business Towers building, at Avenida do Contorno, nº 6.594, 11th floor, Lourdes, in Belo Horizonte/MG, CEP 30110-044.

Belo Horizonte, February 25th, 2021

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

