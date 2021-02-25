Log in
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - New Company Headquarters

02/25/2021 | 01:06pm EST
Usiminas Belo Horizonte

Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011

31310-260 Belo Horizonte, MG

P 55 31 3499-8000 F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com

(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)

USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05

NIRE 313.000.1360-0

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Company"), in addition to the

Material Fact disclosed on 12/17/2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general that as of 03/18/2021 the Company's headquarters will be transferred to the Amadeus Business Towers building, at Avenida do Contorno, nº 6.594, 11th floor, Lourdes, in Belo Horizonte/MG, CEP 30110-044.

Belo Horizonte, February 25th, 2021

Alberto Ono

Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer

Classificação da informação: Pública

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 18:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
