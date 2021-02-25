Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S A : Notice to the Market - New Company Headquarters

Usiminas Belo Horizonte
Rua Prof. José Vieira de Mendonça, 3011
31310-260 Belo Horizonte, MG
P 55 31 3499-8000 F 55 31 3499-8899 www.usiminas.com
(Free Translation: For reference only - Original in Portuguese)
USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS
Publicly-Held Company
CNPJ/MF 60.894.730/0001-05
NIRE 313.000.1360-0
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - USIMINAS ("Company"), in addition to the
Material Fact disclosed on 12/17/2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general that as of 03/18/2021 the Company's headquarters will be transferred to the Amadeus Business Towers building, at Avenida do Contorno, nº 6.594, 11th floor, Lourdes, in Belo Horizonte/MG, CEP 30110-044.
Belo Horizonte, February 25th, 2021
Alberto Ono
Finance and Investors Relations Vice-President Officer
Classificação da informação: Pública
