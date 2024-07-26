Earnings Release
2Q24
Quarterly Highlights
Iron Ore Sales
2 Mtons
Adjusted EBITDA
R$ 247M
Investments (CAPEX)
R$ 231M
Steel Sales
1 Mtons
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
4%
Cash
R$ 5.6 B
Steel Sales
Domestic market
compared to 1Q24
+6%
Crude Steel Production
em comparação com o 1T24
+16.7%
Leverage
0.79x
Belo Horizonte, July 26, 2024
2Q24 Earnings Release
3
Consolidated figures
in R$ million
2Q24
1Q24
∆
2Q23
∆
Steel Sales Volume (thousands tons)
1,042
1,037
0%
972
7%
Ore Sales Volume (thousands tons)
2,015
1,962
3%
2,398
-16%
Net Revenue
6,350
6,223
2%
6,887
-8%
Adjusted EBITDA
247
416
-41%
366
-33%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4%
7%
- 2.8 p.p.
5%
- 1.4 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss)
(100)
36
-
287
-
Investments (CAPEX)
231
268
-14%
879
-74%
Working capital
6,851
7,003
-2%
9,444
-26%
Cash and cash equivalents
5,605
5,743
-2%
4,941
13%
Net debt
998
310
222%
965
3%
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA
0.79x
0.22x
0.56x
0.38x
0.41x
2Q24 Earnings Release
Management Comments and
Expectations
4
2Q24 Earnings Release
Operational
and Economic-Financial
Performance
5
2Q24 Earnings Release
6
Consolidated Operating Results
R$ thousand
2Q24
1Q24
∆
2Q23
∆
Net Sales Revenue
6,349,631
6,222,819
2%
6,887,396
-8%
➥ Domestic Market
5,325,217
5,174,679
3%
5,625,511
-5%
➥ Export Market
1,024,414
1,048,140
-2%
1,261,885
-19%
Cost of Goods Sold
(6,021,393)
(5,823,865)
3%
(6,304,931)
-4%
Gross profit
328,238
398,954
-18%
582,465
-44%
Gross Margin
5%
6%
-1 p.p.
8%
-3 p.p.
Operating Income (Expenses)
(355,817)
(267,907)
33%
(452,008)
-21%
➥ Sales
(106,317)
(124,714)
-15%
(155,479)
-32%
➥ General and Administrative Expense
(165,513)
(152,392)
9%
(148,267)
12%
➥ Other Income and Expenses
(160,893)
(51,588)
212%
(210,400)
-24%
- Share in the results of subsidiaries,
jointly controlled companies and
76,906
60,787
27%
62,138
24%
associates
Operating profit (loss)
(27,579)
131,047
-
130,457
-
Operating margin
0%
2%
-3 p.p.
2%
-2 p.p.
Depreciation and amortization
302,200
302,816
0%
262,314
15%
EBITDA (CVM Instruction 156)
274,621
433,863
-37%
392,771
-30%
EBITDA Margin (CVM Instruction 156)
4%
7%
- 3 p.p.
6%
- 1 p.p.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
247,288
415,968
-41%
366,359
-33%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
4%
7%
-3 p.p.
5%
- 1 p.p.
2Q24 Earnings Release
NET REVENUE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
COST OF GOODS SOLD - COGS
7
2Q24 Earnings Release
8
ADJUSTED EBITDA
R$ thousand
2Q24
1Q24
2Q23
Net Income (loss) for the period
(99,729)
35,645
287,357
Income tax and social contribution
(124,461)
(60,302)
48,572
Financial result
196,611
155,704
(205,472)
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
302,200
302,816
262,314
EBITDA CVM Instruction 156
274,621
433,863
392,771
(-) Share in the results of subsidiaries, jointly controlled companies
(76,906)
(60,787)
(62,138)
and associates
(+) Proportional EBITDA of jointly controlled companies
49,573
42,892
41,940
(-) Impairment of non-financial assets net of realization
-
-
(6,214)
Adjused EBITDA
247,288
415,968
366,359
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
3.9%
6.7%
5.3%
9%
7%
5%
4%
0%
625
366
416
EBITDA and
247
Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
consolidated
R$ million
(20)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 Earnings Release
9
Consolidated Financial Results
R$ thousand
2Q24
1Q24
∆
2Q23
∆
Financial income
318,753
165,569
93%
295,276
8%
Financial expenses
(222,931)
(222,978)
0%
(261,505)
-15%
Net foreign exchange gains and losses
(292,433)
(98,295)
198%
171,701
-
➥Exchange variation on assets
232,184
56,375
312%
(81,341)
-
➥Exchange variation on liabilities
(524,617)
(154,670)
239%
253,042
-
FINANCIAL RESULT
(196,611)
(155,704)
26%
205,472
-
+Valuation/-Devaluation ExchangeR$/US$
-11%
-3%
- 16 p.p.
5%
-16 p.p.
Net Profit (Loss)
R$ thousand
2Q24
1Q24
∆
2Q23
∆
Operating profit (loss)
(27,579)
131,047
-
130,457
-
Operating margin
0%
2%
-3 p.p.
2%
-1 p.p.
Financial result
(196,611)
(155,704)
26%
205,472
-
Profit (loss) before income tax and social
(224,190)
(24,657)
809%
335,929
-
contribution
➥Income tax and social contribution
124,461
60,302
106%
(48,572)
-
Net Income (loss) for the Period
(99,729)
35,645
-
287,357
-
Net margin
-1.6%
0.6%
- 2 p.p.
4.2%
-6 p.p.
2Q24 Earnings Release
10
Working Capital and CAPEX
Working Capital R$ million
9,444
7,900
6,895 7,003 6,851
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
