2Q24

Quarterly Highlights

Iron Ore Sales

2 Mtons

Adjusted EBITDA

R$ 247M

Investments (CAPEX)

R$ 231M

Steel Sales

1 Mtons

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4%

Cash

R$ 5.6 B

Steel Sales

Domestic market

compared to 1Q24

+6%

Crude Steel Production

em comparação com o 1T24

+16.7%

Leverage

0.79x

Belo Horizonte, July 26, 2024

Consolidated figures

in R$ million

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Steel Sales Volume (thousands tons)

1,042

1,037

0%

972

7%

Ore Sales Volume (thousands tons)

2,015

1,962

3%

2,398

-16%

Net Revenue

6,350

6,223

2%

6,887

-8%

Adjusted EBITDA

247

416

-41%

366

-33%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

4%

7%

- 2.8 p.p.

5%

- 1.4 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss)

(100)

36

-

287

-

Investments (CAPEX)

231

268

-14%

879

-74%

Working capital

6,851

7,003

-2%

9,444

-26%

Cash and cash equivalents

5,605

5,743

-2%

4,941

13%

Net debt

998

310

222%

965

3%

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

0.79x

0.22x

0.56x

0.38x

0.41x

Management Comments and

Expectations

Operational

and Economic-Financial

Performance

Consolidated Operating Results

R$ thousand

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Net Sales Revenue

6,349,631

6,222,819

2%

6,887,396

-8%

Domestic Market

5,325,217

5,174,679

3%

5,625,511

-5%

Export Market

1,024,414

1,048,140

-2%

1,261,885

-19%

Cost of Goods Sold

(6,021,393)

(5,823,865)

3%

(6,304,931)

-4%

Gross profit

328,238

398,954

-18%

582,465

-44%

Gross Margin

5%

6%

-1 p.p.

8%

-3 p.p.

Operating Income (Expenses)

(355,817)

(267,907)

33%

(452,008)

-21%

Sales

(106,317)

(124,714)

-15%

(155,479)

-32%

General and Administrative Expense

(165,513)

(152,392)

9%

(148,267)

12%

Other Income and Expenses

(160,893)

(51,588)

212%

(210,400)

-24%

  • Share in the results of subsidiaries,

jointly controlled companies and

76,906

60,787

27%

62,138

24%

associates

Operating profit (loss)

(27,579)

131,047

-

130,457

-

Operating margin

0%

2%

-3 p.p.

2%

-2 p.p.

Depreciation and amortization

302,200

302,816

0%

262,314

15%

EBITDA (CVM Instruction 156)

274,621

433,863

-37%

392,771

-30%

EBITDA Margin (CVM Instruction 156)

4%

7%

- 3 p.p.

6%

- 1 p.p.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

247,288

415,968

-41%

366,359

-33%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4%

7%

-3 p.p.

5%

- 1 p.p.

NET REVENUE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

COST OF GOODS SOLD - COGS

ADJUSTED EBITDA

R$ thousand

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Net Income (loss) for the period

(99,729)

35,645

287,357

Income tax and social contribution

(124,461)

(60,302)

48,572

Financial result

196,611

155,704

(205,472)

Depreciation, amortization and depletion

302,200

302,816

262,314

EBITDA CVM Instruction 156

274,621

433,863

392,771

(-) Share in the results of subsidiaries, jointly controlled companies

(76,906)

(60,787)

(62,138)

and associates

(+) Proportional EBITDA of jointly controlled companies

49,573

42,892

41,940

(-) Impairment of non-financial assets net of realization

-

-

(6,214)

Adjused EBITDA

247,288

415,968

366,359

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

3.9%

6.7%

5.3%

9%

7%

5%

4%

0%

625

366

416

EBITDA and

247

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin

consolidated

R$ million

(20)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Consolidated Financial Results

R$ thousand

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Financial income

318,753

165,569

93%

295,276

8%

Financial expenses

(222,931)

(222,978)

0%

(261,505)

-15%

Net foreign exchange gains and losses

(292,433)

(98,295)

198%

171,701

-

Exchange variation on assets

232,184

56,375

312%

(81,341)

-

Exchange variation on liabilities

(524,617)

(154,670)

239%

253,042

-

FINANCIAL RESULT

(196,611)

(155,704)

26%

205,472

-

+Valuation/-Devaluation ExchangeR$/US$

-11%

-3%

- 16 p.p.

5%

-16 p.p.

Net Profit (Loss)

R$ thousand

2Q24

1Q24

2Q23

Operating profit (loss)

(27,579)

131,047

-

130,457

-

Operating margin

0%

2%

-3 p.p.

2%

-1 p.p.

Financial result

(196,611)

(155,704)

26%

205,472

-

Profit (loss) before income tax and social

(224,190)

(24,657)

809%

335,929

-

contribution

Income tax and social contribution

124,461

60,302

106%

(48,572)

-

Net Income (loss) for the Period

(99,729)

35,645

-

287,357

-

Net margin

-1.6%

0.6%

- 2 p.p.

4.2%

-6 p.p.

Working Capital and CAPEX


  • Working Capital R$ million

9,444

7,900

6,895 7,003 6,851

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

