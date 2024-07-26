Results 2Q24

Webcast

Institutional Presentation

SUMMARY

WEBCAST

03

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

12

Results Presentation

2Q24

2Q24 Results Highlights of the quarter

Iron Ore Sales

Steel Sales

2miton

1miton

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Ebitda

Margin

R$ 247mi

4%

Investment

Cash

(CAPEX)

R$ 231mi

R$ 5.6bi

Steel Sales

Domestic Market

compared to 1Q24

+6%

Crude Steel Production

Referring to 1Q24

+17%

Leverage

0.79x

July 26, 2024 4

2Q24 Results Consolidated

NET REVENUE

R$ Million

6,887

6,714

6,781

6,223

6,350

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

ADJUSTED EBITDA

NET INCOME

R$ Million

R$ Million

9%

5%

7%

975

0%

625

4%

366

416

287

247

36

(20)

(166)

(100)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

5

2Q24 Results Steel Unit

STEEL SALES

NET REVENUE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Kt)

R$ Million and per ton (R$/t)

R$ Million

Domestic:

∆1Q24: +6%

944

1,014

1,041

1,037

1,042

90

121

117

68 Exports

70

874 924 920 920 974

Domestic

2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24

6,442

∆1Q24: -1%

5,906

5,658

5,577

5,498

6,082

5,988

5,890

5,784

5,728

497

491

734

629

428 Exports

5,585

5,497

5,156

5,155

5,300 Domestic

2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24

Net Revenue/ton

5%

6%

4%

1%

-3%

∆1Q24: -79%

267

334

216

70

(165)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

6

2Q24 Results Steel Unit

QUARTERLY VARIATION IN

EBITDA R$ Million

Reduction in EBITDA mainly due to price/mix, price and exchange rate effects on CPV, and non-recurring expenses.

26 de Junho de 2024 7

2Q24 Results Mining Unit

IRON ORE SALES

NET REVENUE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(kt)

R$ Million and per ton (US$/t)

R$ Million and per ton (US$/t)

∆1Q24: +31%

31%

$101

16%

16%

13%

20%

2,383

∆1Q24: +3%

$88

2,398

2,391

$82

$77

$67

1,962

2,015

∆1Q24: +75%

$28

1,895

1,753

1,730

1,255

1,298

Exports

$12

$11

$15

1,049

327

222

169

198

3rd

905

793

649

777

$8

156

256

422

Parties

147

129

83

431

538

520

Usiminas

248

215

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Net Revenue Exports (US$/t)

Adjusted EBITDA (US$/t)

8

Financial Indicators

2Q24

2Q24 Results Consolidated

CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL AND

CAPEX

CASH FROM OPERATIONS*

R$ Million

R$ Million

1,5441,647

879

886

61

121

654

1,005910

436

379

131

674

401

381

291

268

231

152

382

386

23

36

232

245

196

-

(108)(31)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

BF#3 Relining

Steel

Mining

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

Cash From operations

Variation in Working Capital

FREE CASH FLOW**

R$ Million

761

271

150

(205)

(299)

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2Q24

*

Variation in Cash excluding CAPEX and other investment and financing activities

10

** Cash From Operations + CAPEX

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

USIMINAS - Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 11:21:19 UTC.