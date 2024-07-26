Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the leading Brazilian steel producers. Net sales (including intragoup) break down by activity as follows: - sales of steel products (68.8%): flat, galvanized, hot and cold rolled steel as well as steel bands, sheets, pipes, parts, equipment, and structures for the automotive, naval, electronic industries, etc.; - steel processing (22.5%); - iron ore extraction (8.7%). The group also offers logistics services (storage, handling, cargo transportation, and operation of highway and railway cargo terminals) - other (1.2%). Brazil accounts for 87.1% of net sales.