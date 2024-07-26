Reduction in EBITDA mainly due to price/mix, price and exchange rate effects on CPV, and non-recurring expenses.
26 de Junho de 2024 → 7
2Q24 Results Mining Unit
IRON ORE SALES
NET REVENUE
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(kt)
R$ Million and per ton (US$/t)
R$ Million and per ton (US$/t)
∆1Q24: +31%
31%
$101
16%
16%
13%
20%
2,383
∆1Q24: +3%
$88
2,398
2,391
$82
$77
$67
1,962
2,015
∆1Q24: +75%
$28
1,895
1,753
1,730
1,255
1,298
Exports
$12
$11
$15
1,049
327
222
169
198
3rd
905
793
649
777
$8
156
256
422
Parties
147
129
83
431
538
520
Usiminas
248
215
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Net Revenue Exports (US$/t)
Adjusted EBITDA (US$/t)
8
Financial Indicators
2Q24
2Q24 Results Consolidated
CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL AND
CAPEX
CASH FROM OPERATIONS*
R$ Million
R$ Million
1,5441,647
879
886
61
121
654
1,005910
436
379
131
674
401
381
291
268
231
152
382
386
23
36
232
245
196
-
(108)(31)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
BF#3 Relining
Steel
Mining
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Cash From operations
Variation in Working Capital
FREE CASH FLOW**
R$ Million
761
271
150
(205)
(299)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
*
Variation in Cash excluding CAPEX and other investment and financing activities
10
** Cash From Operations + CAPEX
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. - Usiminas is one of the leading Brazilian steel producers. Net sales (including intragoup) break down by activity as follows:
- sales of steel products (68.8%): flat, galvanized, hot and cold rolled steel as well as steel bands, sheets, pipes, parts, equipment, and structures for the automotive, naval, electronic industries, etc.;
- steel processing (22.5%);
- iron ore extraction (8.7%). The group also offers logistics services (storage, handling, cargo transportation, and operation of highway and railway cargo terminals)
- other (1.2%).
Brazil accounts for 87.1% of net sales.