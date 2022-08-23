Usio Prepaid Card Solution Featured in Mastercard's New Marketing Campaign on Next Gen Solutions

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading cloud-based FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced that Mastercard has chosen to feature Usio as a key example of its Next Gen Solutions in its new marketing campaign for Mastercard City Key™. The featured program was a prepaid Mastercard® issued by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) on behalf of the City of New York, which was used to reward NYC residents who received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“The City Key™ program we launched with the New York City Economic Development Corporation accelerated the rate of vaccination in New York and jumpstarted the City’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic,” said Jody Barnett, Head of Global Cities, Mobility and Transit at Mastercard. “We are proud to work with innovative partners like Usio to drive next generation solutions that improve lives and make a lasting impact.”

Louis Hoch, Chief Executive Officer of Usio, stated, “Mastercard is a dynamic organization long known for introducing innovative new payments technologies. As part of a new marketing campaign surrounding its ’nextgensolutions,’ Mastercard is highlighting particularly impactful programs it has sponsored. Included is the program we worked on in tandem with Mastercard for the New York City Economic Development Corporation that distributed a $100 cash reward incentive payment to 900,000 New York City residents who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive payments were handled via a Usio powered prepaid card using our proprietary prepaid technology. Mastercard has been a valuable partner of Usio for several years, and we are very flattered that it has chosen this program from the many it has sponsored as a feature in its new marketing campaign. We look forward to continuing to build this mutually beneficial relationship.”

To view the case study and learn more, visit https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/business/nextgensolutions.html.

Mastercard + New York

Mastercard City Key™ is a solution used to assist in emergency response efforts that brings critical financial aid to those in need. New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), on behalf of the City of New York, launched an incentive program offering $100 to individuals who received their first and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive program accelerated the rate of vaccination and enabled the city’s economic recovery by ensuring that New Yorkers could safely return to work, support local restaurants and businesses, and visit arts and cultural institutions. NYCEDC distributed over $90 million in $100 cash rewards to more than 900,000 New Yorkers through physical, mailed, and virtual debit cards.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

