Electronic Payments Processing Volume Jumps 21% in Fourth Quarter Excluding Crypto Volumes Expects to Report Record Fiscal 2023 Revenues and Positive Full Year Adjusted EBITDA

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, today reiterated Guidance that full year 2023 revenues will increase 18 – 20% from full year 2022 based on strong fourth quarter transactions and processing volume, as reported below.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We expect our strong fourth quarter electronic payments processing dollar volume and transaction growth to drive full-year revenues up 18 – 20% to a new record high, and to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA for the year.”

Total Dollars processed in the fourth quarter of 2023 were up 21% compared to the same period last year, led by a 65% increase in purchase volume in Usio’s Prepaid business, where total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter. Growth in Usio’s Card business was led by a 17% year-over-year increase in PayFac volume. Total Card reported a sequential acceleration in the rate of dollars processed growth, improving to 8% in the fourth quarter from 5% in the third quarter, delivering full-year record processing volume. Card growth primarily reflects the increasing strength of Usio’s PayFac business, which was up 17% year-over-year in the quarter. And, electronic check transaction volume and dollars processed in Usio’s ACH business were both up in the fourth quarter from a year ago, reversing recent declines precipitated by the withdrawal from processing for cryptocurrency companies.

The Company also noted that, excluding volume from the crypto industry, which the Company exited late in 2022, total full year 2023 processing volume would have been up 21% compared to full year 2022.

Mr. Hoch concluded, “Our innovative solutions, from the introduction of PayFac-in-a-box, one of the industry’s first PayFac solutions, to our Prepaid business’ remote authorization technology, continue to meet the needs of organizations pressed to provide convenience and simplicity to consumers adopting a growing variety of digital payment methods. While I am certainly pleased with the growth in 2023, I am more importantly looking forward to another great year based on our record new business pipeline, some of which has the potential to convert into contracts in the near term. I am also anticipating the significant capacity expansion undertaken in our Output Solutions business to support our push into the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment market, building on Output Solution’s first-ever quarter in which it produced more electronic documents than paper ones. Fourth quarter volumes represent another accomplishment in our ongoing record of consistently growing the business and the achievement of a milestone key to building value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac vQ4 22 vQ3 23 Credit Card Dollars Processed +8% -2% Credit Card Transactions Processed +0% +4%

Year-over-year Credit Card Dollars Processed growth accelerated from 5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Prepaid vQ4 22 vQ3 23 Prepaid Card Load Volume +129% -2% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume +17% -13% Prepaid Card Purchase Volume +65% -2%

Total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeded $114 million in the fourth quarter, the second consecutive quarter of over $100 million in prepaid card loads.

ACH vQ4 22 vQ3 23 Electronic Check Transaction Volume +2% +7% Returned Check Transactions Processed +0% +8% Electronic Check Dollars Processed +25% +5%

Electronic check transaction volume and dollars processed in the fourth quarter were both up year-over-year after recording declines earlier in the year.

Output Solutions vQ4 22 vQ3 23 Transactions/pieces processed -18% +7%

Total pieces processed and mailed by Output Solutions in Q4 exceeded 6 million, and electronic documents delivered exceeded 11 million. After running at over 100% of capacity for much of 2023, Output Solutions recently invested in new technology to expand its production capacity by approximately 50%, which is expected to reignite year-over-year growth beginning early in 2024.

Full Year 2023 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac v2022 Credit Card Dollars Processed +6% Credit Card Transactions Processed +9%

Total dollars processed for Card was $1.4 billion for the year, a new full-year record.

Prepaid v2022 Prepaid Card Load Volume +76% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume -10% Prepaid Card Purchase Volume +52%

Total dollars loaded on prepaid cards exceeded $371million in 2023, a new full-year record.

ACH v2022 Electronic Check Transaction Volume -20% Returned Check Transactions Processed -15% Electronic Check Dollars Processed -35%

Output Solutions v2022 Transactions/pieces processed +28%

Total pieces processed and mailed by Output Solutions in 2023 exceeded 25.6 million. Total electronic only documents, including statements, bills and other documents, processed and delivered exceeded 37.3 million. It is the first time that Output Solutions produced more electronic documents than paper ones. This led to increased gross margins for 2023 for Output Solutions.

For full year 2023, total dollars processed were $5.3 billion, down 26%, while total transactions processed were 37.2 million, down 9%, both due to a decrease in ACH arising from our exit from the crypto industry.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

