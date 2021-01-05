Usio : Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers

Gainers: Atomera (ATOM) +37%. Resonant (RESN) +24%. Usio (USIO) +18%. QuickLogic (QUIK) +15%. ReneSola (SOL) +12%.Losers: Bonso Electronics International (BNSO) -11%. First Solar (FSLR) -10%. Ebang International (EBON) -9%. Canaan (CAN) -7%. Chindata Group (CD) -6%.
Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers
