Usio : Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers





Gainers: Atomera (ATOM) +37%. Resonant (RESN) +24%. Usio (USIO) +18%. QuickLogic (QUIK) +15%. ReneSola (SOL) +12%.Losers: Bonso Electronics International (BNSO) -11%. First Solar (FSLR) -10%. Ebang International (EBON) -9%. Canaan (CAN) -7%. Chindata Group (CD) -6%.

Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers