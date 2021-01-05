Log in
USIO, INC.

(USIO)
Usio : Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers

01/05/2021 | 03:14pm EST
Gainers: Atomera (ATOM) +37%. Resonant (RESN) +24%. Usio (USIO) +18%. QuickLogic (QUIK) +15%. ReneSola (SOL) +12%.Losers: Bonso Electronics International (BNSO) -11%. First Solar (FSLR) -10%. Ebang International (EBON) -9%. Canaan (CAN) -7%. Chindata Group (CD) -6%.
For further details see:
Rensola and Resonant among tech gainers; First Solar and Canaan among losers

Usio Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 20:13:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,7 M 68,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart USIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Usio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,10 $
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis A. Hoch Vice Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Michael R. Long Chairman
Tom Jewell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth Wayne Keller Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Bradley Rollins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USIO, INC.0.00%69
SQUARE, INC.1.62%99 729
FISERV, INC.-1.70%75 035
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.81%62 029
AFTERPAY LIMITED0.76%26 061
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.53%22 179
