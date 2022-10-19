Advanced search
    USIO   US9173131080

USIO, INC.

(USIO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
1.930 USD   +7.22%
10/05Usio, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04Usio to Present at The Windy City Roundup Investor Conference on October 12, 2022
BU
09/27How PayFacs Help Make Integrated Payments More Profitable For Merchants - And How One PayFac Is Differentiating Itself
AQ
Usio to Present at The LD Micro Main Event XV

10/19/2022 | 09:07am EDT
Management Presentation on October 25 at 5:30 EDT

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, announced today that Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the 15th annual Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles. The Company will host a corporate presentation on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 5:30pm EDT. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference.

You can register for the virtual presentation here.

Investors are encouraged to check the Events section of Usio’s Investor Relations website at https://usio.com/investors/ for event updates.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV
The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers, Dean@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)
LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.http://www.ldmicro.com

About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has an office in Austin, Texas as well.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,92 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,6 M 48,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,2%
Managers and Directors
Louis A. Hoch Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Tom Jewell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kenneth Wayne Keller Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Wayne Gonzales Senior VP-Risk Management & Compliance
Bradley Rollins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USIO, INC.-55.73%49
FISERV, INC.-6.38%62 148
BLOCK, INC.-64.54%34 164
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-15.91%31 505
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-23.14%12 906
NEXI S.P.A-34.17%11 865