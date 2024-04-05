USS Co., Ltd.

Announcement of USS Group Used Car Auction Data

FY3/2024(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) Number of auctions Number of consigned vehicles Number of contract completions Contract completion rate Average price of vehicles contracted (thousand yen) Current FY Previous FY Current FY Previous FY Changes Current FY Previous FY Changes Current FY Previous FY Current FY Previous FY Changes Apr. 78 81 293,022 274,614 106.7% 162,121 163,077 99.4% 55.3% 59.4% 883 929 95.0% May 62 56 227,077 198,401 114.5% 141,727 131,149 108.1% 62.4% 66.1% 950 990 96.0% Jun. 76 79 274,839 238,574 115.2% 171,557 160,958 106.6% 62.4% 67.5% 1,085 1,079 100.6% Jul. 78 81 250,981 223,724 112.2% 158,822 156,355 101.6% 63.3% 69.9% 1,066 1,159 92.0% Aug. 63 62 210,876 173,070 121.8% 136,832 124,811 109.6% 64.9% 72.1% 1,038 1,115 93.1% Sep. 81 76 276,840 247,861 111.7% 179,444 172,270 104.2% 64.8% 69.5% 1,074 1,221 88.0% Oct. 74 78 252,343 249,529 101.1% 162,691 161,241 100.9% 64.5% 64.6% 1,063 1,134 93.7% Nov. 79 80 277,041 266,158 104.1% 176,359 163,985 107.5% 63.7% 61.6% 1,061 1,060 100.1% Dec. 72 72 235,504 229,030 102.8% 145,068 130,649 111.0% 61.6% 57.0% 1,016 997 102.0% Jan. 62 62 212,848 225,117 94.5% 144,694 134,243 107.8% 68.0% 59.6% 1,080 1,019 106.0% Feb. 73 72 266,985 282,743 94.4% 188,604 165,277 114.1% 70.6% 58.5% 1,185 1,002 118.2% Mar. 81 82 306,173 349,777 87.5% 218,724 199,973 109.4% 71.4% 57.2% 1,100 898 122.4% Total 879 881 3,084,529 2,958,598 104.3% 1,986,643 1,863,988 106.6% 64.4% 63.0% 1,055 1,048 100.6%

Note: Amounts less than the units shown are discarded but percentages are rounded to the hundredths place.

Comments on Used Car Auction Data (March 2024)

The number of auctions held in March increased one auction each of six sites, including HAA Kobe and Kyushu and decreased one auction each of seven sites, including Tokyo and Sapporo compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year because of calendar factors.

As a result, number of consigned vehicles was down 12.5% (YoY) and number of contract completions was up 9.4% (YoY).

Year on year comparison (calendar factor adjusted)

After adjusting for calendar-related factors, the results for USS Group auctions in March 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year (March 3, 2023 to April 2, 2023) were as follows.