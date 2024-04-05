USS Co., Ltd.

Announcement of USS Group Used Car Auction Data

FY3/2024(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Number of auctions

Number of consigned vehicles

Number of contract completions

Contract completion rate

Average price of vehicles contracted

(thousand yen)

Current FY Previous FY

Current FY

Previous FY

Changes

Current FY

Previous FY

Changes

Current FY

Previous FY

Current FY

Previous FY

Changes

Apr.

78

81

293,022

274,614

106.7%

162,121

163,077

99.4%

55.3%

59.4%

883

929

95.0%

May

62

56

227,077

198,401

114.5%

141,727

131,149

108.1%

62.4%

66.1%

950

990

96.0%

Jun.

76

79

274,839

238,574

115.2%

171,557

160,958

106.6%

62.4%

67.5%

1,085

1,079

100.6%

Jul.

78

81

250,981

223,724

112.2%

158,822

156,355

101.6%

63.3%

69.9%

1,066

1,159

92.0%

Aug.

63

62

210,876

173,070

121.8%

136,832

124,811

109.6%

64.9%

72.1%

1,038

1,115

93.1%

Sep.

81

76

276,840

247,861

111.7%

179,444

172,270

104.2%

64.8%

69.5%

1,074

1,221

88.0%

Oct.

74

78

252,343

249,529

101.1%

162,691

161,241

100.9%

64.5%

64.6%

1,063

1,134

93.7%

Nov.

79

80

277,041

266,158

104.1%

176,359

163,985

107.5%

63.7%

61.6%

1,061

1,060

100.1%

Dec.

72

72

235,504

229,030

102.8%

145,068

130,649

111.0%

61.6%

57.0%

1,016

997

102.0%

Jan.

62

62

212,848

225,117

94.5%

144,694

134,243

107.8%

68.0%

59.6%

1,080

1,019

106.0%

Feb.

73

72

266,985

282,743

94.4%

188,604

165,277

114.1%

70.6%

58.5%

1,185

1,002

118.2%

Mar.

81

82

306,173

349,777

87.5%

218,724

199,973

109.4%

71.4%

57.2%

1,100

898

122.4%

Total

879

881

3,084,529

2,958,598

104.3%

1,986,643

1,863,988

106.6%

64.4%

63.0%

1,055

1,048

100.6%

Note: Amounts less than the units shown are discarded but percentages are rounded to the hundredths place.

Comments on Used Car Auction Data (March 2024)

The number of auctions held in March increased one auction each of six sites, including HAA Kobe and Kyushu and decreased one auction each of seven sites, including Tokyo and Sapporo compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year because of calendar factors.

As a result, number of consigned vehicles was down 12.5% (YoY) and number of contract completions was up 9.4% (YoY).

Year on year comparison (calendar factor adjusted)

After adjusting for calendar-related factors, the results for USS Group auctions in March 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year (March 3, 2023 to April 2, 2023) were as follows.

This month

Prv. year

YoY

Number of consigned vehicles

306K

341K

89.6%

Number of contract completions

218K

194K

112.4%

Contract completion rate

71.4%

56.9%

-

Average price of vehicles contracted

¥1,100K

¥870K

126.3%

