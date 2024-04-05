USS : Monthly used car auction data (Mar.)(59.9 KB)
April 05, 2024 at 04:23 am EDT
USS Co., Ltd.
Announcement of USS Group Used Car Auction Data
FY3/2024(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Number of auctions
Number of consigned vehicles
Number of contract completions
Contract completion rate
Average price of vehicles contracted
(thousand yen)
Current FY Previous FY
Current FY
Previous FY
Changes
Current FY
Previous FY
Changes
Current FY
Previous FY
Current FY
Previous FY
Changes
Apr.
78
81
293,022
274,614
106.7%
162,121
163,077
99.4%
55.3%
59.4%
883
929
95.0%
May
62
56
227,077
198,401
114.5%
141,727
131,149
108.1%
62.4%
66.1%
950
990
96.0%
Jun.
76
79
274,839
238,574
115.2%
171,557
160,958
106.6%
62.4%
67.5%
1,085
1,079
100.6%
Jul.
78
81
250,981
223,724
112.2%
158,822
156,355
101.6%
63.3%
69.9%
1,066
1,159
92.0%
Aug.
63
62
210,876
173,070
121.8%
136,832
124,811
109.6%
64.9%
72.1%
1,038
1,115
93.1%
Sep.
81
76
276,840
247,861
111.7%
179,444
172,270
104.2%
64.8%
69.5%
1,074
1,221
88.0%
Oct.
74
78
252,343
249,529
101.1%
162,691
161,241
100.9%
64.5%
64.6%
1,063
1,134
93.7%
Nov.
79
80
277,041
266,158
104.1%
176,359
163,985
107.5%
63.7%
61.6%
1,061
1,060
100.1%
Dec.
72
72
235,504
229,030
102.8%
145,068
130,649
111.0%
61.6%
57.0%
1,016
997
102.0%
Jan.
62
62
212,848
225,117
94.5%
144,694
134,243
107.8%
68.0%
59.6%
1,080
1,019
106.0%
Feb.
73
72
266,985
282,743
94.4%
188,604
165,277
114.1%
70.6%
58.5%
1,185
1,002
118.2%
Mar.
81
82
306,173
349,777
87.5%
218,724
199,973
109.4%
71.4%
57.2%
1,100
898
122.4%
Total
879
881
3,084,529
2,958,598
104.3%
1,986,643
1,863,988
106.6%
64.4%
63.0%
1,055
1,048
100.6%
Note: Amounts less than the units shown are discarded but percentages are rounded to the hundredths place.
Comments on Used Car Auction Data (March 2024)
The number of auctions held in March increased one auction each of six sites, including HAA Kobe and Kyushu and decreased one auction each of seven sites, including Tokyo and Sapporo compared to the same month in the previous fiscal year because of calendar factors.
As a result, number of consigned vehicles was down 12.5% (YoY) and number of contract completions was up 9.4% (YoY).
Year on year comparison (calendar factor adjusted)
After adjusting for calendar-related factors, the results for USS Group auctions in March 2024 compared with the corresponding period of the previous year (March 3, 2023 to April 2, 2023) were as follows.
This month
Prv. year
YoY
Number of consigned vehicles
306K
341K
89.6%
Number of contract completions
218K
194K
112.4%
Contract completion rate
71.4%
56.9%
-
Average price of vehicles contracted
¥1,100K
¥870K
126.3%
