EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



30.06.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022

Address: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/



30.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

