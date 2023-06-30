EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022
Address: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft
|Am Hohen Ufer 6
|30159 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.uestra.de
