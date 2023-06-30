EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022
Address: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/

Language:English
Company:ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hohen Ufer 6
30159 Hannover
Germany
Internet:www.uestra.de

 
