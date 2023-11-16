EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.11.2023 / 11:12 CET/CEST

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023

Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 22, 2023

Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/



