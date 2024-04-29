Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
11:38:45 2024-04-29 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
18.3
EUR
+0.27%
+11.25%
+8.61%
DD: USU Software AG: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882, Pledge of 4,117,650 shares in USU Software AG as part of a credit line (Date of conclusion of the ...
April 29, 2024 at 11:17 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.04.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name:
Udo Last name(s):
Strehl Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE000A0BVU28
b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 4,117,650 shares in USU Software AG as part of a credit line
(Date of conclusion of the transaction: 2024-04-18, date of execution of the transaction: 2024-04-29)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany Internet:
www.usu-software.de
End of News
EQS News Service
91213 29.04.2024 CET/CEST
USU Software AG is a Germany-based company that develops and markets end-to-end software solutions. It operates through two sectors: Product Business and Service Business. The Product Business sector includes products and services in the areas of infrastructure management, software license management, service/change management, finance management, process management and knowledge management. The Service Business sector encompasses consulting services for Information Technology (IT) projects and individual application development. The Company has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria and the United States, such as unitB technology GmbH and SecurIntegration GmbH. Its customers operate mainly in the field of financial services, telecommunications, the automotive industry, consumer goods, services and trade, as well as the public sector.
