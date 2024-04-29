Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.04.2024 / 17:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 4,117,650 shares in USU Software AG as part of a credit line (Date of conclusion of the transaction: 2024-04-18, date of execution of the transaction: 2024-04-29)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
91213  29.04.2024 CET/CEST

