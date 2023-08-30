

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.08.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Udo Last name(s): Strehl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG

b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.80 EUR 3024.00 EUR 16.90 EUR 3042.00 EUR 16.90 EUR 676.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.8550 EUR 6742.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

