Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.07.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: NUNUS GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 790718

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Acquisition as of July 2, 2024, of a total of 2,786,283 shares of USU Software AG within the framework of the Voluntary Public Delisting Takeover Offer by NUNUS GmbH

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.5000 EUR 51546235.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.5000 EUR 51546235.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof 1
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
