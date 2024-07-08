

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.07.2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: NUNUS GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 790718

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Udo Last name(s): Strehl Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

USU Software AG

b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Acquisition as of July 2, 2024, of a total of 2,786,283 shares of USU Software AG within the framework of the Voluntary Public Delisting Takeover Offer by NUNUS GmbH

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 18.5000 EUR 51546235.5000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 18.5000 EUR 51546235.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

