  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-11 am EDT
16.95 EUR   -1.17%
HHS says federal law preempts state abortion bans in emergency situations
RE
USU SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
USU provides comprehensive IT service management solution for SMS group
EQ
HHS says federal law preempts state abortion bans in emergency situations

07/11/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Abortion center in Mississippi permanently closes its doors

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday that healthcare providers who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law regardless of bans that are in place in their states.

The new guidance comes days after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. top court's landmark decision last month to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, upending roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

"Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care -- including abortion care. Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA) protects providers when offering legally-mandated, life- or health-saving abortion services in emergency situations, the new guidance from the federal agency said.

EMTALA requires that Medicare hospitals provide all patients an appropriate medical screening, examination, stabilizing treatment, and transfer, if necessary, irrespective of any state laws or mandates that apply to specific procedures.

In a separate letter to providers, Beccera said the statute protects their clinical judgment and the action they take to provide stabilizing medical treatment to pregnant patients, regardless of the restrictions in the state where they practice.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
05:19pHHS says federal law preempts state abortion bans in emergency situations
RE
07/04USU SOFTWARE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27USU provides comprehensive IT service management solution for SMS group
EQ
06/27USU SOFTWARE : provides comprehensive IT service management solution for SMS group
PU
06/23USU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/20USU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/09USU SOFTWARE : New USU solution for hybrid cloud management available
PU
06/09New USU solution for hybrid cloud management available
EQ
06/09USU Software AG Developes an Integrated, Scalable Platform for Efficient Controlling an..
CI
05/24USU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 8,18 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
Net cash 2022 9,30 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 178 M 180 M 180 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,95 €
Average target price 31,45 €
Spread / Average Target 85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-29.13%184
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.59%191 528
SAP SE-28.26%106 748
SERVICENOW INC.-23.87%99 057
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.07%32 647
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-22.13%18 764