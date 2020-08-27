Japan in Focus: Aspera Expands Sales Reach



Aspera, a leading specialist for Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions and part of the USU Group, is expanding its Japanese market activities by securing a partner sales structure for customer acquisition and support. Doing so bolsters Aspera's footprint in Japan, and simultaneously advances customer support.



AJS Inc., based in Tokyo, was the first partner to be acquired to offer Aspera's flagship product SmartTrack, as a comprehensive Software Asset Management solution. AJS will offer Japanese customers flexible support in solving problems from the initial analysis to operation.



'With the new positioning in the Japanese market we are able to act even more targeted and bring Aspera more directly into the visibility and perception of relevant customers than before', says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director at Aspera. 'We are very pleased to have found the right partner for Japan in AJS. The professional analysis and control of software assets offers large companies enormous leverage to achieve cost savings and competitive advantages. The experienced AJS team will help us in the future to serve Japanese customers with professional software asset management tools'.



