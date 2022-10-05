Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:10 2022-10-05 am EDT
18.58 EUR   -1.46%
03:02aLogistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management
EQ
09/30Dd : USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06Usu Software Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management

10/05/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management

05.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comprehensive SaaS master agreement concluded for an additional 60 months

Möglingen – October 5, 2022 – A global company from the logistics industry is intensifying its cooperation with USU in order to further optimize its international software asset management (SAM). The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement has a term of an additional five years and a total volume in the mid-seven-digit range.
With its software asset management (SAM) solution, USU provides comprehensive managed services for the 35 most important software vendors, including Microsoft and Salesforce, from its own data center. Current reports, simulations and a consolidated Group-wide license inventory help to support compliance and the most economical use of licenses across several hundred thousand IT devices on the basis of a comprehensive software catalog.
“I am delighted that we have expanded the existing strategic partnership with our customer. In addition to the performance of our SAM solution, the main factor was the wide range of managed services we provide from our data center in Aachen,” commented Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President at USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.usu.com.


Contact:
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com

05.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1456849

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456849  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456849&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
03:02aLogistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management
EQ
09/30Dd : USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06Usu Software Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/31USU continues growth and resolves share buyback program
AQ
08/31USU Software AG resolves public share buyback offer
AQ
08/31Usu Software : 6-Month Financial Report
PU
08/31USU continues growth and resolves share buyback program
EQ
08/31USU Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
08/31USU Software AG resolves public share buyback offer
EQ
08/31USU Software AG announces an Equity Buyback for 523,770 shares, representing 5% of its ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 8,18 M 8,15 M 8,15 M
Net cash 2022 9,30 M 9,27 M 9,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 198 M 198 M 198 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,85 €
Average target price 29,88 €
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-22.11%198
ORACLE CORPORATION-24.68%170 074
SAP SE-29.14%97 184
SERVICENOW INC.-36.60%78 974
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.99%30 637
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.79%19 480