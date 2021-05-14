PRESS RELEASE : USU enjoys a good start to the year

Log in
USU enjoys a good start to the year

05/14/2021 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
USU enjoys a good start to the year 
2021-05-14 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
USU Group reports sales growth and above-average increase in earnings in first quarter of 2021 
  . Sales up 3.7% to EUR 27.2 million 
  . Adjusted EBIT rises 10.3% to EUR 2.2 million 
  . Further increase liquidity 
  . Consistently solid financing 
  . New record for orders on hand 
  . Planning anticipates further growth 
Möglingen, May 14, 2021. USU Software AG and its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as the USU Group or USU) 
continued to benefit from the trend toward business process digitalization in the first quarter of 2021. According to 
the figures published today, the leading provider of solutions for digital IT and customer services increased its 
consolidated sales by 3.7% to EUR 27.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 26.2 million). 
This positive operating performance in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic was attributable in particular to extremely 
strong domestic business, which expanded by 11.0% to EUR 20.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR 18.3 million). By contrast, 
international sales declined to EUR 6.8 million compared with the high prior-year figure (Q1/20220: EUR 7.9 million) as 
a result of the coronavirus situation. 
Broken down by type of sales, USU's consulting revenue saw above-average growth of 11.6% year-on-year to EUR 16.6 
million (Q1 2020: EUR 14.8 million). At the same time, it benefited from the sustained growth in cloud and maintenance 
business. Maintenance sales including sales from software-as-a-service (SaaS) business increased by 5.6% year-on-year 
to EUR 8.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 7.8 million), of which EUR 2.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR 2.2 million) was attributable to 
SaaS sales alone. This represents an increase in SaaS sales of 12.0% as against the previous year. Due to the 
comparatively high share of new contracts attributable to SaaS business, license sales in the first quarter of 2021 
were down 35.8% on the very strong prior-year figure at EUR 2.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 3.4 million). 
As a result of the business growth and the below-average increase in Group expenses, the USU Group recorded a further 
year-on-year improvement in profitability in Q1 2021. EBIT adjusted for extraordinary effects due to acquisitions 
(adjusted EBIT) increased by 10.3% to EUR 2.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 2.0 million). On an unadjusted basis, EBIT rose by 
16.6% year-on-year to EUR 2.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR 1.7 million), while EBITDA increased by 4.0% year-on-year to EUR 
3.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 3.1 million). The net result after taxes rose by 29.4% year-on-year to EUR 2.0 million (Q1 
2020: EUR 1.6 million). With an average of 10,523,770 shares outstanding, this corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 
0.19 (Q1 2020: EUR 0.15). 
At EUR 4.9 million (Q1/2020: EUR 8.6 million), USU's cash flow from operating activities was once again clearly 
positive in the quarter under review, mainly due to the quarterly profit generated by USU. Accordingly, the USU Group 
increased its group liquidity to EUR 22.7 million as of March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 18.5 million). At the 
same time, USU's equity climbed from EUR 61.8 million as of December 31, 2020 to EUR 63.6 million as of March 31, 2021. 
With total assets of EUR 122.2 million (December 31, 2020: EUR 115.5 million), the equity ratio was 52.1% as at March 
31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 53.5%). With this equity ratio, extensive Group liquidity, and no liabilities to banks, 
the USU Group continues to have extremely sound and secure financing even during the coronavirus crisis. Thanks to 
strong order development, USU also increased its orders on hand to a new record of EUR 64.5 million at the end of the 
period under review (March 31, 2020: EUR 57.8 million), up 11.6% on the previous year. 
The Management Board expects the USU Group to record slight growth in sales and an improvement in adjusted EBIT to at 
least EUR 9-10 million in 2021. This development will be driven in particular by strong SaaS business, as well as 
positive effects and increased efficiency in connection with the implementation of the "One USU" strategy. The 
Management Board is also confirming the current medium-term planning, which includes average organic sales growth of 
10% in the next few years and, in view of the continued growth in SaaS business, an increase in the operating margin on 
adjusted EBIT to between 13% and 15% by 2024. Strategic planning focuses on the three established growth pillars of the 
USU Group: increased internationalization, the development and launch of new product innovations and growth through 
acquisitions. 
This press release is available at www.usu.com. 
 
USU Software AG 
As the leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU empower companies to meet 
the demands of today's digital world. Global companies use our solutions to cut costs, drive agility, and reduce risk - 
with smarter services, streamlined workflows, and improved collaboration. With over 40 years of experience and 
locations worldwide, the USU team helps customers move into the future. 
USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), listed in the Prime Standard of the German stock exchange, incorporates USU GmbH, 
founded in 1977, as well as the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS. 
Further information: http://www.usu.com 
Contact 
USU Software AG 
Investor Relations Manager 
Falk Sorge 
Email:  falk.sorge@usu.com 
USU Software AG 
Dr. Thomas Gerick 
Corporate Communications Manager 
Email:  thomas.gerick@usu.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      USU Software AG 
              Spitalhof 
              71696 Möglingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7141 4867-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)7141 4867-200 
E-mail:       info@usu-software.de 
Internet:     www.usu-software.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0BVU28 
WKN:          A0BVU2 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1196489 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1196489 2021-05-14

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2021 6,17 M 7,45 M 7,45 M
Net cash 2021 4,60 M 5,56 M 5,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,8x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 288 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,83 €
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-1.08%348
ORACLE CORPORATION18.64%221 311
SAP SE4.61%160 354
INTUIT INC.5.28%109 506
SERVICENOW, INC.-17.34%91 756
DOCUSIGN, INC.-15.52%36 536