    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer

06/24/2021 | 04:05am EDT
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders 
USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer 
2021-06-24 / 10:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6-year contract signed for Software License Management Solution 
A global pharmaceutical company ("the customer") has chosen software and services from USU Technologies to optimize its 
group-wide software asset management (SAM). In addition to the functional depth of the SAM software, the decisive 
factors were the solution's distinctive discovery capabilities, a broad range of managed services, USU's consulting 
expertise, and the successful implementation of similarly complex projects. 
USU was chosen as the best-of-breed solution against two competitors as part of a comprehensive selection process. 
After a proof of concept focusing on Microsoft 365, an expanded pilot project across the organization's divisions was 
also successful. Ultimately, all of the customer's divisions that were involved decided to work with USU as a solution 
partner until at least the end of 2026. One of the main objectives is to increase the level of automation in data 
collection and data processing. USU Software Asset Management replaces the system of a competitor. 
"We are delighted with the trust placed in us and are convinced that USU Software Asset Management will help to 
significantly reduce our customers' expenditure on software and minimize risks," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director 
of USU Technologies. 
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com. 
USU 
As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master 
the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce 
risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and 
locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU 
Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard 
of the German Stock Exchange. 
Further information: https://www.usu.com 
Contact 
USU Solutions Inc. 
Evonne Wetzner 
Marketing Director 
Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com 
USU Software AG 
Dr. Thomas Gerick 
Corporate Communications Manager 
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com 
USU Software AG 
Investor Relations Manager 
Falk Sorge 
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      USU Software AG 
              Spitalhof 
              71696 Möglingen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)7141 4867-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)7141 4867-200 
E-mail:       info@usu-software.de 
Internet:     www.usu-software.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0BVU28 
WKN:          A0BVU2 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1211634 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1211634 2021-06-24

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211634&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 04:04 ET (08:04 GMT)

