PRESS RELEASE : USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders USU wins Global Medical Technology and Healthcare Group as New Customer 2021-06-24 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6-year contract signed for Software License Management Solution A global pharmaceutical company ("the customer") has chosen software and services from USU Technologies to optimize its group-wide software asset management (SAM). In addition to the functional depth of the SAM software, the decisive factors were the solution's distinctive discovery capabilities, a broad range of managed services, USU's consulting expertise, and the successful implementation of similarly complex projects. USU was chosen as the best-of-breed solution against two competitors as part of a comprehensive selection process. After a proof of concept focusing on Microsoft 365, an expanded pilot project across the organization's divisions was also successful. Ultimately, all of the customer's divisions that were involved decided to work with USU as a solution partner until at least the end of 2026. One of the main objectives is to increase the level of automation in data collection and data processing. USU Software Asset Management replaces the system of a competitor. "We are delighted with the trust placed in us and are convinced that USU Software Asset Management will help to significantly reduce our customers' expenditure on software and minimize risks," says Achim Rudolph, Managing Director of USU Technologies. This press release is available at https://www.usu.com. USU As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. Further information: https://www.usu.com Contact USU Solutions Inc. Evonne Wetzner Marketing Director Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com USU Software AG Dr. Thomas Gerick Corporate Communications Manager Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com USU Software AG Investor Relations Manager Falk Sorge Email: falk.sorge@usu.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: info@usu-software.de Internet: www.usu-software.de ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1211634 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

