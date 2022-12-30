Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  08:06 2022-12-30 am EST
20.40 EUR   -0.97%
05:14pStocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
12/15Usu Software : How to save software costs during a recession and after layoffs
PU
12/13Global Media Group Intensifies Cooperation with USU on Software License Management
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise

12/30/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates prices, adds commentary,)

*

MSCI global stock index down 20% on the year

*

Indexes YTD drop: Dow 8.7%, S&P down 19.4%, Nasdaq 33%

*

Dollar eyeing biggest annual gain in seven years

NEW YORK, LONDON Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street equity indexes finished lower on Friday on 2022's last trading day, while Treasury yields rose along with oil futures as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession and the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hiking path.

In currencies, the dollar, a beneficiary of rising U.S. interest rates, fell on the day but was on track for a 2022 gain of roughly 8%, its biggest annual increase since 2015.

The U.S. U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Friday and closed out the trading year with its biggest annual increase in decades, pushed higher by aggressive Fed rate hikes.

The Fed and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates to fight soaring inflation stemming from supply chain problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic and an energy crisis related to oil producer Russia's Ukraine invasion.

As a result, all three major averages registered their biggest one-year percentage declines since the 2008 financial crisis, with the S&P 500 posting a 19.4% fall for 2022, Nasdaq finishing down 33% and the Dow losing 8.7% for the year.

"There's uncertainty on the fundamentals, what the economy is going to do, what the Fed is going to do, what earnings are going to do. But also is the market going to start off with a sell-off in January?" said James Ragan, Director of Wealth Management Research D.A. Davidson in Seattle.

"There's that fear out there so, portfolio managers and traders are just not wanting to be in a real risk-on position going into the new year. That's what's been happening today and all week."

For Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to 33,147.25, the S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.25%, to 3,839.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.61 points, or 0.11%, to 10,466.48.

MSCI's world equity index, was down 0.24% for the day, and showed a roughly 20% annual fall, its largest since 2008, when it slid more than 43%.

Along with domestic worries, investors around the world have also been monitoring China, the world's second biggest economy, for signs of weakness.

China's health system has been under stress from soaring COVID cases since it started dismantling strict restrictions this month. Spain and Malaysia on Friday joined countries imposing or considering imposing curbs on travellers from China.

In currencies, the dollar has gained 7.8% over the year, but it was on pace for a loss of 7.7% this quarter for its biggest decline since the third quarter of 2010.

The dollar index fell 0.462%, with the euro up 0.39% to $1.0703 on Friday.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.36% versus the greenback at 131.21 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2082, up 0.25% on the day.

In fixed income, benchmark 10-year notes were up 4.4 basis points to 3.879%, from 3.835% late on Thursday.

U.S. crude oil futures registered a second straight annual gain after a wildly volatile year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war and then sliding demand from China, the world's top crude importer.

For the day, U.S. crude settled up 2.4% or $1.86 at $80.26 per barrel and Brent finished at $85.91, up $2.45 or 2.94% on the day.

Gold was showing its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020, while the Fed's fast-paced tightening cycle had tempered bullion's progress for the full year.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,822.66 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.15% to $1,819.70 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak, Carolyn Cohn, Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Sam Holmes, Philippa Fletcher, Chizu Nomiyama, Josie Kao and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.34% 0.6364 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL 2.77% 85.95 Delayed Quote.7.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.08% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.2095 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.34% 0.68975 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.36% 12843.88 Real-time Quote.5.97%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 33147.25 Real-time Quote.-8.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.0702 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
GOLD 0.47% 1823.58 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011295 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.11% 10466.48 Real-time Quote.-33.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.98% 439.8771 Real-time Quote.4.28%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.39% 0.934405 Delayed Quote.6.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.37% 72 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
USU SOFTWARE AG -0.97% 20.4 Delayed Quote.-14.88%
WTI 2.45% 80.492 Delayed Quote.4.25%
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
05:14pStocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
12/15Usu Software : How to save software costs during a recession and after layoffs
PU
12/13Global Media Group Intensifies Cooperation with USU on Software License Management
CI
12/13Usu Software : Global media group intensifies cooperation with USU on software license man..
PU
12/13Global media group intensifies cooperation with USU on software license management
EQ
11/24USU Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/24Usu Software : 9-Month Financial Report 2022
PU
11/24Usu Software Ag : USU achieves further record quarter and specifies guidance for 2022
EQ
11/17Afr : USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports an..
EQ
11/15USU one of the five most utilized SAM providers for SAP and SaaS license management, Ga..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2022 8,18 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net cash 2022 9,30 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 215 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-14.88%231
ORACLE CORPORATION-7.89%219 475
SAP SE-21.87%121 188
SERVICENOW INC.-42.07%78 599
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.04%33 356
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-27.11%18 047