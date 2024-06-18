USU Optimizes SAP Licenses for International Automation Group

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Möglingen, Germany / Paris, France - June 18, 2024.

A French global company specializing in smart home automation solutions (“the Customer”) relies on USU to optimize its organization-wide Software Asset Management (SAM) for SAP software. The framework agreement provides for the use of USU SAM for SAP Software.

The decision in favor of USU was based on the in-depth functionality of the SAM software and the extensive SAP expertise, as well as the positive experiences of reference customers who had successfully implemented similarly complex projects.

USU's SAM solution boasts the most intelligent SAP rule definitions in the industry. The solution provides precise information on individual license usage, including named users and engines, and enables simulations for significant license changes, such as migration to S/4HANA or moving to the cloud.

With the help of USU, the customer aims to renegotiate its SAP framework agreement and optimize its so-called Full Use Equivalents (FUE) licenses. The FUE model is a flexible way to allocate user licenses for various usage types. However, it can also mean increased costs for customers if FUEs are not managed properly.

“SAP has significantly expanded its offering of cloud-based solutions within a few years. This impacts pricing, as entitlement-based licensing can be up to 150% more expensive than usage-based licensing. With our SAP-certified SAM solution, we support our customer in optimally adjusting the licenses based on actual usage and entitlements,” said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

