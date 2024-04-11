USU Secures Additional Contracts from Two System Integrators in IT Service Management

EQS-News: USU Software AG
In one case, the contracts include a comprehensive service package, and in the other case, in addition to the services to be provided, the delivery of software licenses for use in the customer's data center. The total volume is in the lower double-digit million range.
"We are proud of the trust both IT providers have placed in us to act as a competence partner for managing their complex IT infrastructures. This gives us a tailwind for another successful fiscal year," says USU CEO Bernhard Oberschmidt.
About USU Software AG
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
