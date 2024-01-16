USU Secures Sysmex as First Japanese Customer for Knowledge Management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Möglingen, January 16, 2024.

Sysmex Corporation, headquartered in Kobe, Japan, will use USU Knowledge Management as a corporate-wide knowledge source for all technical queries. The specialist in laboratory analysis devices and in-vitro diagnostics, operating in more than 190 countries, plans to deploy the active USU knowledge database worldwide as a 'single source of truth' for all colleagues in customer service area in Sysmex and business partners.

The subsidiary Sysmex Europe has already been using USU Knowledge Management successfully for years. Based on the positive experience and after an extensive test phase, the managers at Sysmex Corporation have now decided on worldwide licensing on the basis of a SaaS framework agreement with a duration of 60 months.

The aim is to support customers quickly, cost-effectively with high quality of customer service support for all products. To achieve this, the integrated USU solution database provides expert knowledge in all required languages. The complex product knowledge is also available to customer service specialist on site thanks to an offline component.

The migration and implementation project has already begun. USU Knowledge Management is scheduled to go live worldwide by mid-2024.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

