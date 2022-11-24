USU Software : 9-Month Financial Report 2022

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders and Readers,

USU Software AG remains on a dynamic growth path and is heading for a record year thanks to a very strong reporting quarter. This is reflected in our latest figures for the third quarter of 2022. Consolidated sales increased by 16.6% year-on-year to EUR 32.7 million, while EBITDA rose by as much as 18.9% to EUR 4.4 million in the same period. One factor in this success was international business, which grew by 53.5% to EUR 8.6 million. The consistent nature of this positive development is illustrated by the figures for the first nine months, which saw new records for all relevant key figures: Consolidated sales rose by 13.5% to EUR 92.9 million, while EBITDA climbed 12.6% to EUR 11.7 million. The one-third increase in SaaS sales resulted in a higher share of recurring revenue, one of the central pillars of USU's growth and something that improves the predictability of our business.

In light of this consistently positive business performance and our sustained healthy financial position, USU made a decision to repurchase treasury shares. The public share buyback offer encompassed 523,770 treasury shares at a fixed offer price of EUR 18.75 per share.

I am delighted to report that we successfully completed the share buyback in early October 2022 and now hold 4.98% of the share capital. We can benefit our shareholders by using these shares for acquisitions or withdrawing them. We also have the option of using them as part of an employee participation program. Even after the share buyback, we have a high level of available liquidity and no liabilities to banks and are generating positive cash flows.

In the third quarter, we also received two important awards. The international LACP competition for the world's best annual reports honored USU's most recent financial report with Platinum status in the Technology/Software category. Meanwhile, a study by the F.A.Z. Institute named USU as a "highly trustworthy company" and recognized it as the leader in its industry, awarding it the maximum possible score of 100 out of 100. Trust is the best currency, not least in times of crisis - which is one of the reasons we believe we are very well positioned for the future.

I would also like to note that our "One USU" strategy project is continuing successfully. Following the concentration of our sales and marketing activities under the central "USU" brand, employees are now focusing on selling the entire USU portfolio from a single source under the umbrella brand. Corresponding activities have been initiated in the areas of consulting and research and development, and we have already received positive feedback from the market and our employees.

In light of the encouraging course of business in the first three quarters, our successful start to the final quarter of 2022 and our high level of orders on hand, we have also been able to upwardly revise our guidance slightly and specify it in greater detail. Accordingly, we now expect USU to record sales growth at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 120-125 million and an increase in EBITDA to the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 14.5-16.0 million in full-year 2022.

Yours,

Bernhard Oberschmidt,

CEO of USU Software AG