  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/25 08:56:19 am
24.5 EUR   +1.24%
08:42aUSU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/23USU SOFTWARE : The 5-Step Guide to Flash Organizations
PU
11/18USU Software AG records jump in profits
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/25/2021 | 08:42am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2021 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.80 EUR 3094.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 3107.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 9560.00 EUR
24.00 EUR 9600.00 EUR
24.10 EUR 22654.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.0075 EUR 48015.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71238  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252014&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2021 7,70 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net cash 2021 6,20 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 255 M 285 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 32,25 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-12.64%285
ORACLE CORPORATION44.66%255 818
SAP SE10.93%157 057
SERVICENOW, INC.17.96%129 209
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.52%47 895
HUBSPOT, INC.102.49%37 930