    DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 12:14:18 pm EDT
20.25 EUR   -0.25%
12:27pUSU SOFTWARE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aUSU wins US robotics specialist as new Customer for Knowledge Management
EQ
05/19USU Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/24/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.05.2022 / 18:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Strehl
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
USU Software AG

b) LEI
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.95 EUR 2793.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 15580.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 4182.00 EUR
20.50 EUR 14473.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.4575 EUR 37028.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: tradegate
MIC: XGAT


24.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75371  24.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2022 8,18 M 8,74 M 8,74 M
Net cash 2022 9,30 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 214 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 41,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,30 €
Average target price 32,10 €
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-16.12%228
ORACLE CORPORATION-19.69%186 878
SAP SE-25.53%116 340
SERVICENOW INC.-33.74%86 222
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.55%32 881
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-14.18%20 733