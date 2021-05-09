Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  USU Software AG
  News
  Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/09/2021 | 05:04am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

09.05.2021 / 11:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021
Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021
Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

09.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1194233  09.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
