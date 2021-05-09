DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



09.05.2021 / 11:03

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2021

Address:

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 14, 2021Address: https://www.usu.com/de-de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 14, 2021Address: https://www.usu.com/en-us/company/investor-relations/financial-reports/

09.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

