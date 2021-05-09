USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
05/09/2021 | 05:04am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
09.05.2021 / 11:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)