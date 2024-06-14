USU Software AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 14, 2024 at 07:51 am EDT
14.06.2024 / 13:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
USU Software AG
Street:
Spitalhof 1
Postal code:
71696
City:
Möglingen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: acting in concert due to pool agreement between AUSUM GmbH and NUNUS GmbH
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Udo Strehl Date of birth: 06 Jun 1954
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AUSUM GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
23 May 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
53.68 %
0.00 %
53.68 %
5388000
Previous notification
50.72 %
0.00 %
50.72 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0BVU28
0
5388000
0.00 %
53.68 %
Total
5388000
53.68 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Udo Strehl
%
%
%
AUSUM GmbH
53.68 %
%
53.68 %
NUNUS GmbH
53.68 %
%
53.68 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
14 Jun 2024
USU Software AG is a Germany-based company that develops and markets end-to-end software solutions. It operates through two sectors: Product Business and Service Business. The Product Business sector includes products and services in the areas of infrastructure management, software license management, service/change management, finance management, process management and knowledge management. The Service Business sector encompasses consulting services for Information Technology (IT) projects and individual application development. The Company has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria and the United States, such as unitB technology GmbH and SecurIntegration GmbH. Its customers operate mainly in the field of financial services, telecommunications, the automotive industry, consumer goods, services and trade, as well as the public sector.