Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software : Aspera License Management solution receives SAP netweaver(R) certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aspera License Management solution receives SAP netweaver(R) certification

13.10.2020 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Customers now benefit from enhanced integration and performance with an SAP certified solution

Aachen, October 13, 2020 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, today announced that LicenseControl for SAP(R) is now officially powered by the SAP NetWeaver(R) technology platform. Being certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver(R) allows LicenseControl for SAP(R) to integrate more quickly into SAP environments and customers benefit from improved interoperability and supportability of the certified solution.

A certified program occupies its own Name-Space on an SAP platform, with separate code and data that is checked against SAP's rules for compliance to ensure it runs safely and effectively. "This certification is a technical one, but an important one," said Myrja Schumacher, product manager for LicenseControl for SAP(R). "Some of our customers invest considerable time and effort into their SAP systems. LicenseControl has passed all of SAP's tests with flying colours, so it can work alongside these SAP systems."

Certified-solution providers must put their solution integration through stringent qualification procedures to earn this designation. Then the SAP Integration and Certification Center tests the SAP-endorsed integration technologies before awarding SAP-certified status. While the product functionality is not certified by SAP, LicenseControl for SAP(R) recently earned the ITAM Review's SAP License Management Tools Certification. The solutions' SAP license management features was independently verified through two onsite customer visits, which revealed that a significant ROI and ongoing savings were delivered.

"SAP customers running LicenseControl can confidently use the solution on the SAP platform, knowing that its SAP license management functionality has been independently verified," Myrja Schumacher said.

LicenseControl for SAP(R) helps customers pay for only the licenses they need. The solution finds cost efficiencies, automates license optimization, and simulates SAP's audit tools - creating an averaged 10% in savings and more in cost avoidance. It also prepares customers for SAP's future, simulating the cost of Digital Access' document licenses and forecasting the costs of an S/4HANA migration.


(c) 2020 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.


About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.


Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.
Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


13.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140540

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140540  13.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140540&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
04:55aUSU SOFTWARE : Aspera License Management solution receives SAP netweaver(R) cert..
EQ
09/03USU SOFTWARE : Belgian Telecommunications Group Chooses Aspera
EQ
08/31USU SOFTWARE : reports positive business performance
PU
08/31USU SOFTWARE : reports positive business performance
EQ
08/27JAPAN IN FOCUS : Aspera Expands Sales Reach
EQ
08/27JAPAN IN FOCUS : Aspera Expands Sales Reach
PU
08/26USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
08/12USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Named in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Servi..
EQ
08/06USU SOFTWARE : wins US financial services provider as new customer; Multinationa..
AQ
08/06USU SOFTWARE : wins US financial services provider as new customer
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2020 5,19 M 6,12 M 6,12 M
Net cash 2020 6,50 M 7,67 M 7,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 242 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,75 €
Last Close Price 23,00 €
Spread / Highest target 10,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG45.57%286
SAP SE11.69%187 228
ORACLE CORPORATION16.01%184 116
SERVICENOW INC.80.32%97 552
INTUIT INC.30.50%89 488
DOCUSIGN, INC.212.86%41 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group