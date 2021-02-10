Log in
USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
USU Software : Aspera and LeuTek united under the umbrella brand USU

02/10/2021 | 12:08pm EST
Möglingen, January 28, 2021. In an exciting move sure to secure its place as the international market leader for IT and customer service solutions, USU subsidiaries Aspera and LeuTek will now operate under the single brand name, USU. By pooling technologies and four decades of group-wide expertise from more than 10,000 customer projects, USU solutions help customers reduce costs and risks, automate services, and ensure they are well equipped to master future challenges posed by digital transformation.

Every day, more than two million users and several hundred million end customers rely on solutions from the USU Group for their digital IT and customer services. USU solutions will give service organizations access to an integrated, modular, and comprehensive range of consulting services and technologies built around customer needs from one single source - for an enhanced service world.

The established special providers of Software Asset Management (Aspera) and IT monitoring (LeuTek), will operate together under the single USU global brand. USU's previously independent divisions for IT service management (Valuemation), knowledge-based customer services (unymira), and industrial data-driven services (Katana) will also join under the USU name. In doing so, USU Group defines itself as the market leader for smart service solutions and promoting greater international growth.

'Together with our customers, we have closely examined the processes, topics and requirements for IT and customer service. IT and service topics complement each other, with processes engaging like well-oiled gears. This is why we have pooled our knowledge, passion and our best-of-breed technologies to form one uniquely integrated service ecosystem,' explains Bernhardt Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

'Achieving the highest degree of customer satisfaction is what motivates us at USU. We're thrilled that our customers now benefit from the concentrated power of USU solutions. By creating the right connections between data, knowledge and processes, customers are ensured the best service experience. In the cloud era, combining different services is the only way to drive universally automated processes, maximum cost transparency and new value-adding business models,' says Dr. Benjamin Strehl, member of the Management Board of USU.

Effective immediately, as part of the new brand presence, Aspera GmbH will operate as USU Technologies GmbH, the U.S. based Aspera Inc. as USU Solutions Inc., and LeuTek GmbH as USU Solutions GmbH. USU GmbH will remain the legal entity and is divided into the following units Service Management (formerly Valuemation), Digital Services & Solutions and Knowledge Management (formerly unymira). No changes will be made to the affiliate USU Software AG, USU SAS in France and the development company USU Software s.r.o.

Get the details about our new brand strategy.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2020 5,17 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
Net cash 2020 6,10 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,2x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 305 M 369 M 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,25 €
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Spread / Highest target -6,90%
Spread / Average Target -9,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG4.69%369
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.58%187 447
SAP SE1.55%156 799
SERVICENOW INC.5.70%113 476
INTUIT INC.2.60%108 086
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.08%48 927
