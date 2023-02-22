Advanced search
    DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:43:18 2023-02-22 am EST
20.45 EUR   -2.15%
05:27aUsu Software : Awarded Liferay Project at Dutch Parnassia Groep
PU
02/02USU Launches New Version of Its Service Management Solution
EQ
02/02Usu Software : Launches New Version of Its Service Management Solution
PU
USU Software : Awarded Liferay Project at Dutch Parnassia Groep

02/22/2023 | 05:27am EST
Parnassia Groep, headquartered in Den Haag, has commissioned USU with the Liferay-based operation, further development, and migration to the latest Liferay version DXP 7.4 for its roughly 30 websites. Parnassia Groep is the largest Dutch provider of medical and social support services for adults with mental illnesses of all kinds.

After the start of the project, USU will assume operational responsibility for the AWS-based Liferay installation starting in April 2023. The contract will initially run until the end of 2024 with extension options and covers the following aspects:

  • the transition from the previous service provider to USU
  • application management for the installation
  • maintenance and further development of the websites
  • migration to Liferay DXP 7.4

USU emerged successful thanks to its expertise as a certified Liferay Platinum Partner with the best technical concept, experience in application management, and numerous references from successfully implemented customer projects.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
