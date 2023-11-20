USU has been recognized among top Enterprise Service Management (ESM) providers by the American analyst firm Forrester Research. In the recent report "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023," USU was rated as a "Strong Performer. USU ranks among the top vendors in the market. USU received the highest possible score in the evaluation in the "Innovation" criterion. The complimentary report is available on the USU website.

The provider profile for USU Enterprise Service Management in the Forrester Wave™ report states, among other things: "The ESM workflows are tailored for a range of departments, from HR and facility management to marketing and finance. The product supports user collaboration by launching a Teams chat channel directly from an incident and integrating all chat data into the ESM record. With AI, the software can identify trends and potential major incidents, optimize risk management related to changes, and even predict potential challenges using historical data... Knowledge sharing becomes intuitive through the service bot with guided dialogues with translations, making user support more effective for multilanguage organizations." "Reference customers enjoy the flexibility and stability of the platform…" according to the Forrester report.

Forrester thoroughly examined the most significant 12 enterprise service management providers based on 24 criteria. The independent evaluation by the analyst firm is partly based on customer feedback. It helps companies narrow down the providers that best meet their requirements.

"Once again, I am delighted about the recognition from Forrester, an international firm, in an important and growing market segment. I am particularly proud of the analyst firms' ranking of USU in the innovation criterion. We believe that, especially in the field of supporting collaborative workflows and integrating AI technologies, our ESM solution offers real added value for knowledge work in companies," says Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.