  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Summary
USU Software : Hungarian railway company successfully relies on USU Software Asset Management

09/24/2021 | 03:15am EDT
DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hungarian railway company successfully relies on USU Software Asset Management

24.09.2021 / 09:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MÁV-Volán Group uses the USU solution for financial management of its software licenses

Möglingen, Germany - September 23, 2021. The Hungarian railway company MÁV-Volán has successfully implemented a project for the financial management of its company-wide software licenses with the USU Software Asset Management solution. The primary goal was to achieve cost transparency of their software use, especially for major manufacturers such as IBM, Adobe, Microsoft, VMWare and Oracle.

Establishing a professional global centralized system guarantees the minimization of legal risks, financial risks, and software costs. The implementation was done by LicenseCore Zrt, USU's Hungarian partner for software asset management (SAM).

In the first step of the project, the SAM experts determined the software installed on all clients and servers. In a second step, the inventory data was loaded and processed in the USU license management system.

"On a daily basis, we clearly see the license compliance of the MÁV Group for our large manufacturers. The data in the system is a great help in a possible manufacturer audit, and we can optimize our short and long-term license costs", said András Vidra, General Director of IT and Technology Systems at MÁV-Volán Group.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

 

USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com



Contact

USU Solutions Inc.
Evonne Wetzner
Marketing Director
Email: evonne.wetzner@usu.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications Manager
Email: thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations Manager
Falk Sorge
Email: falk.sorge@usu.com


24.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1235773

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1235773  24.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 115 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 6,12 M 7,18 M 7,18 M
Net cash 2021 4,80 M 5,63 M 5,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,1x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 263 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 739
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 32,15 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-9.75%309
ORACLE CORPORATION36.71%242 165
SAP SE14.57%167 764
INTUIT INC.48.16%153 696
SERVICENOW, INC.20.67%131 294
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.27%53 909