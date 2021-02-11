Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software : IT Alarm Management - important requirements and recommendations for action

02/11/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IT organizations of large companies are faced with 5 critical and about 80 less critical alarm messages daily. These are many minor and a few but central IT malfunctions. The latter ones may be business-critical, e.g. the outage of an online banking service. The current Gartner Hype Cycle ITSM, 2020, that annually presents the most important developments and tools on the IT Service Management (ITSM) market, underlines the increasing importance of IT Service Alerting (ITSA). Pertaining tools are linked to ITSM systems and monitoring applications in order to distribute and manage alarm notifications to their receivers automatically. The term coined by Gartner focusses on IT service. However, the term IT alarm management is more common in Europe.

The blog article describes the central role of event management, shows what an ideal alerting process looks like and gives recommendations on what to do now.

Challenges & Requirements - Event management provides structure

False alarms (or false positives) occur every day in IT operation. Usually, administrators receive too many, not too few alarms. Only very few are really relevant. It also often happens that false positives are sent as collective mail to a group of employees, and it remains unclear if and who is responsible and should respond.

The central challenge for professional alarm management is therefore not collecting data. It is rather filtering and classifying information as well as evaluating and processing it in a useful manner. This is what event management does.

This is based on the definition and administration of event monitoring mechanisms and rules. This is where the alarm concept is set. Those configuration items (CIs) are defined that services consist of, i.e. what applications or infrastructure components are relevant for alerting in case of a malfunction as well as any existing dependencies. Generally, the criticality of individual events is defined and their effects on the pertaining services and any consequences. What roles need to be informed in case of a malfunction, e.g. IT operator, network administrator, service owner? What communication channels should be used (depending on the type of malfunction), how are escalation paths defined? Additional important aspects are the affected customer(s) and the location of the devices. In case of a malfunction, this information guarantees to quickly recognize effects (impact analysis) and reasons (root-cause analysis). Step-by-step instructions stored in a solution database reduce MTTR.

Business service modelling is the basis for event correlation and hence for effective alarm management. A central CMDB is important in this context. This is where the service tree is maintained using automated processes.

The added values of an upstream event correlation are clear: If for example the WAN network of an international company fails in Shanghai, the responsible persons receive ONE alarm message. Without correlation, a multitude of affected CIs would generate alarms as well ('Server XYZ down', 'Router XYZ down', etc.) so that hundreds of alarms or tickets would be registered. In practice, not only can the number of 'false positives' be reduced drastically; the quality of information and a well structured process ensure fast trouble-shooting.

Want to learn more?

This article is an excerpt from a comprehensive whitepaper that can be downloaded here:

Example of an 'ideal' alerting process

As outlined above, only the interaction between monitoring, event management, capacity management, incidentmanagement and alerting modules ensures that technical failures are avoided or that errors are corrected as quickly as possible.

This is demonstrated with the following example:

During online banking activities, customers are unable to access a page on which the PIN for transactions is requested. Therefore, money transfers, standing orders, etc., are not possible. In the background, central event management collects the data and analyzes the causes of the malfunction. At best, the system itself rectifies the malfunction - e.g. by restarting the application. Experience shows that these self-healing mechanisms reduce the number of alarms by approx. 20 percent. If the malfunction has been caused e.g. by a capacity problem (server full) or hardware that failed (overheated server), these problems might be recognized in time and solved using KI-based predictive monitoring.

If alerting is imminent, the system enriches the problem message with important structured information: Where is the affected device, what exactly is the faulty function, what customers are affected, what service level agreements (SLAs) pertain to the service, what is the solution, etc.

Depending on the malfunction, the service technician stored in the system is informed receiving a push message using an app or SMS or other channels.

He uses the app or SMS to acknowledge the problem to signal that he will take care of the malfunction repairing the device with the specific solution provided. If, however, the person in charge cannot be reached over different communication channels, the problem is escalated based on a defined, sequential alarm concept: The next person of the on-call service team will be informed as well as the team leader if required.

In this example, the online banking problem usually is a top priority urgency. Depending on the time, globally operating organizations with distributed service teams are alerted in their respective service times. This ensures a 7x24 service based on the 'follow the sun principle'.

Whereas critical malfunctions are always reported using an app, SMS or voice, the system uses for example e-mails to send alarms on less critical issues - day and night. Since on-call service teams are often paid only if they are requested, costs can be reduced.

Recommendations for action for companies

The following practical tips have proven to be important building blocks for the success of many alarm management projects:

  • Identify those IT-based processes that may be business-critical; estimate the risk of malfunctions; if required, invest in an alerting concept including the pertaining technology.
  • Before deciding for an alerting tool, concentrate on improving the underlying monitoring tools and processes for event management. Because alerting tools are no universal remedy for bad event management.
  • Use it to eliminate 'false positives' (i.e. 'malfunction noise') before you take care of critical errors including their alarm communication. Define for each IT stakeholder what information he needs and in what form to avoid 'spam'.
  • Comfortable ease of use and individual on-call service planning are important factors for service teams to accept a solution.
Topic:IT MonitoringAlarm Management IT Service Alerting
Share article:
Jens Harms

Jens Harms has been working for LeuTek GmbH since 2008. As a senior consultant and project manager he was in charge of various projects in the area of Business Service Monitoring. Since 2016, Jens Harms has been working as a PreSales Consultant and successfully advises customers and prospects in the area of sales with his many years of ZIS experience.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
02/10USU SOFTWARE : IT Alarm Management - important requirements and recommendations ..
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Adds Deseret First Credit Union to Growing Customer Roster
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Reduce Agent Turnover with Better Omni-Channel Support
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Best Practices for Getting Started with Chatbots in Customer Serv..
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Benefits of a Knowledge Base
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Wikis are Hurting your Customer Service. Here's Why
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Professional Knowledge Base Versus SharePoint
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : How to turn your Corona transformation into digital strategy
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : 3 reasons to use a Knowledge Base with Salesforce Lightning
PU
02/10USU SOFTWARE : Why is Knowledge Important for Customer Service?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2020 5,17 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
Net cash 2020 6,10 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 59,0x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 304 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 735
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 26,25 €
Last Close Price 28,90 €
Spread / Highest target -6,57%
Spread / Average Target -9,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG4.33%369
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.20%186 269
SAP SE0.06%155 001
SERVICENOW INC.7.07%114 955
INTUIT INC.3.08%109 670
DOCUSIGN, INC.14.82%48 818
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ