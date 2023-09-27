Philippe Bonavitacola has assumed the role of Director Presales & Deputy to the President at USU SAS since September 1, 2023. In this capacity, he is a member of the Leadership Team of the USU Group and reports directly to Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of the French subsidiary of the USU Group.

Philippe Bonavitacola's responsibility is to further develop the USU solutions portfolio centered around Software Asset and Knowledge Management with a customer-centric approach. This primarily involves aligning technological innovations with the real business requirements of USU customers.

After studying computer science with a focus on software engineering and databases, Philippe Bonavitacola served as the technical director of Easytrust, a company specialized in Oracle license optimization, which was integrated into the USU Group in 2017. At USU SAS, he most recently successfully managed national and international projects as Technical Director Presales.

"My goal is to create a Presales ecosystem where we not only respond to the current requirements of our customers but also proactively anticipate future trends and needs. Through continuous training, market analysis, and close collaboration with our development and product teams, we will ensure that our solutions are always one step ahead," says Philippe Bonavitacola.

"Philippe has an impressive track record, especially in the implementation of complex customer projects. Therefore, we are confident that his leadership qualities and expertise will enhance our applications, product presentations, and technical validations to accelerate sales cycles and further strengthen our market position in France," says Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.