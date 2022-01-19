Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software : Teams up with Voxai Solutions to Provide a Superior Knowledge Management Solution for Genesys Users

01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USU Knowledge Management announced a partnership agreement with Voxai Solutions, a leading provider of Genesys-based contact center solutions. These two market leaders are joining forces to bring unparalleled Genesys experience combined with access to a mature, AI-powered Knowledge Management solution, USU Knowledge Management.

"This exciting new partnership leverages the best Genesys implementation and CX consulting services on the market with all the CX and EX benefits that purpose-built Knowledge Management brings, giving Voxai customers a more comprehensive solution set." said Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions, Inc.

USU's Knowledge Management solution helps service organizations provide quick, accurate, consistent, personalized cross-channel support while improving efficiency and reducing costs. Purpose-built for service use-cases, USU Knowledge Management enables contact centers to exceed customer expectations and provide operational and strategic value to the company. This enables organizations to provide enhanced employee engagement and superior customer experiences.

"Voxai is excited to partner with USU to offer an industry leading Knowledge Management system to our customers. With rising labor costs across the country, our customers are seeking solutions that will enable their workforce to be more efficient and effective. The USU partnership will give us the opportunity to help our customers provide a truly exceptional customer experience," said Sunil Rudraraju, CEO of Voxai Solutions.

"Partnerships are a key part of USU's strategy to bring modern knowledge management to the U.S. market, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Voxai Solutions to help Genesys users experience the full benefits of mature KM, purpose-built for customer service," said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America. "Our KM platform will help users harmonize support across all channels and handle increased volume, with the same or less staff."

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
05:52aUSU SOFTWARE : Teams up with Voxai Solutions to Provide a Superior Knowledge Management So..
PU
01/13French distribution company is new USU customer for software license management
EQ
01/13French Distribution Company is New USU Software AG Customer for Software License Manage..
CI
01/13USU SOFTWARE : French distribution company is new USU customer for software license manage..
PU
01/12USU wins Automotive Group as new Customer for global Salesforce License Management
EQ
01/12USU Software Ag Wins Automotive Group as New Customer for Global Salesforce License Man..
CI
01/12USU SOFTWARE : wins Automotive Group as new Customer for global Salesforce License Managem..
PU
2021USU Service Management rated by a Global Analyst Firm as a 'Strong Performer'
AQ
2021USU Service Management rated by a Global Analyst Firm as a 'Strong Performer'
EQ
2021USU SOFTWARE : Service Management rated by a Global Analyst Firm as a ‘Strong Perfor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 7,70 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
Net cash 2021 6,20 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 259 M 293 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float -
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Average target price 32,25 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG1.65%293
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.90%228 457
SAP SE-3.15%161 679
SERVICENOW, INC.-19.53%103 943
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.22%35 616
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.41%25 192