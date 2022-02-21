USU Software : again named No. 1 for Enterprise Service Management in a recent study

"USU the German winner for ESM excites customers and partners with attention towards relationships and an innovative ESM platform" - that is the conclusion of the market study published in mid-February 2022 by Research in Action, an analyst firm based in Germany. With an overall score of 9.35 out of 10, USU once again ranked first among software vendors such as TOPdesk, Micro Focus, ServiceNow and Serviceware.

750 IT managers in large and medium-sized companies with budget responsibility in Germany were surveyed for the "Vendor Selection Matrix™ Enterprise Service Management" market study. The vendor ranking list is determined by customers' assessments. Providers are evaluated based on specific criteria in the areas of strategy and implementation. These include factors such as vision and marketing, innovation and differentiation, company stability and implementation power, breadth, and depth of the range of solutions, market share and growth, customer satisfaction and more.



The market study is designed to support companies selecting vendors, provide information on market trends and help prioritize IT investments. It is available for download free at https://hubs.la/Q014s5-B0.

In their report, the analysts write: "USU Service Management as a solution and its optional add-on values are an excellent choice for enterprise customers around the globe to improve, streamline and master all digital workflows and challenges. Complimented with the company's passion for customer and partner success, the adoption of USU Service Management increase service quality and efficiency for any enterprise organization."

"We are very pleased to once again be at the forefront of this dynamic growth market with our ESM solution. We are also proud of the outstanding customer feedback because it reflects the close partnership with our customers," affirms Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.