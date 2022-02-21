Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software : again named No. 1 for Enterprise Service Management in a recent study

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"USU the German winner for ESM excites customers and partners with attention towards relationships and an innovative ESM platform" - that is the conclusion of the market study published in mid-February 2022 by Research in Action, an analyst firm based in Germany. With an overall score of 9.35 out of 10, USU once again ranked first among software vendors such as TOPdesk, Micro Focus, ServiceNow and Serviceware.

750 IT managers in large and medium-sized companies with budget responsibility in Germany were surveyed for the "Vendor Selection Matrix™ Enterprise Service Management" market study. The vendor ranking list is determined by customers' assessments. Providers are evaluated based on specific criteria in the areas of strategy and implementation. These include factors such as vision and marketing, innovation and differentiation, company stability and implementation power, breadth, and depth of the range of solutions, market share and growth, customer satisfaction and more.

The market study is designed to support companies selecting vendors, provide information on market trends and help prioritize IT investments. It is available for download free at https://hubs.la/Q014s5-B0.

In their report, the analysts write: "USU Service Management as a solution and its optional add-on values are an excellent choice for enterprise customers around the globe to improve, streamline and master all digital workflows and challenges. Complimented with the company's passion for customer and partner success, the adoption of USU Service Management increase service quality and efficiency for any enterprise organization."

"We are very pleased to once again be at the forefront of this dynamic growth market with our ESM solution. We are also proud of the outstanding customer feedback because it reflects the close partnership with our customers," affirms Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
04:41aUSU SOFTWARE : again named No. 1 for Enterprise Service Management in a recent study
PU
02/17Italian state authority to use USU software for IT service management
EQ
02/17Italian State Authority to Use USU Software for IT Service Management
CI
02/17USU SOFTWARE : Italian state authority to use USU software for IT service management
PU
02/14USU SOFTWARE : Announcing USU's Top 20 CX Experts for 2022
PU
02/10USU wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management
EQ
02/10USU Wins Swiss Canton as New Customer for SAP Software Asset Management
CI
02/10USU SOFTWARE : wins Swiss canton as new customer for SAP software asset management
PU
02/08USU wins international software company Bigtincan as a new customer for Knowledge Manag..
EQ
02/08USU Software AG Wins Bigtincan as A New Customer for Knowledge Management
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 7,70 M 8,72 M 8,72 M
Net cash 2021 6,20 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 252 M 285 M 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 750
Free-Float -
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,90 €
Average target price 32,25 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-1.24%285
ORACLE CORPORATION-14.49%199 135
SAP SE-18.13%136 522
SERVICENOW INC.-14.34%111 202
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.28%34 231
HUBSPOT, INC.-24.51%23 670