USU SOFTWARE AG

OSP2
USU Software : and Cloud TechGurus Partner in US Market to Offer Knowledge Solutions

11/23/2020
Unymira, a division of Aspera Technologies Inc. and part of the USU Group, announced a joint partnership agreement with Cloud Tech Gurus (CTG), a Technology Matchmaker in North America.

For real customer success, clients must engage on the channels their customers prefer and deliver a consistent, high quality service. With extensive knowledge and experience in the omnichannel environment, the partnership between Unymira and Cloud Tech Gurus offer clients the opportunity to benefit from Unymira's decades of experience in knowledge management for customer and IT service.

'Partnerships are a key pillar of Unymira's strategy to bring modern knowledge management solutions to the U.S. customer service market and we're thrilled to be partnering with CTG.' said Chris Rall, Director of Sales for North America.

Darren Prine, Chief Technology Matchmaker notes 'Cloud Tech Gurus is excited to be partnered with Unymira. As a boutique Master Agency and 'Technology Matchmaker', we pride ourselves on having a portfolio of vendor partners with ultra-modern, next-generation, and disruptive technologies. Unymira offers purpose-built knowledge management solutions for customer service that improve both agent and customer experience and integrate well with other major CRM and CCaaS platforms.'

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:32:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
