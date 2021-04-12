Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  USU Software AG    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU Software : 3 reasons to use a Knowledge Base with Salesforce Lightning

04/12/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salesforce is the top CRM system today but in order to best serve your customer across all channels, your company's internal knowledge has to be accurate, up-to-date and easy to find. Ensure all three with a knowledge base.

Salesforce is the number 1 platform for sales, marketing and customer service departments. Its leading customer relationship management software is still the foundation of their business despite the increasing number of additional products and apps. Working with Salesforce is an essential requirement for lots of companies which makes it even more important to maximize the platform's potential.

The primarily goals of customer service are customer satisfaction and customer experience. Nowadays, this means serving customers via a variety of channels including mobile apps, web self-service, voice assistants or AI-based chatbots.

All of these channels are part of the Salesforce platform and either already in place or planned for the near future for all major companies. To be able to deliver the right content in all these channels, companies' internal knowledge must be both up-to-date and high-quality.

If your customer service teams suffer from siloing and information stored in multiple places, providing consistent and accurate support across multiple channels can be a huge challenge. The risk of some agents using out-of-date or incorrect information is high along with a declining NPS. Implementing a knowledge base platform is the only sustainable solution that provides a permanent fix.

Using the Knowledge Center App in Salesforce


Making the Case to Management

So how do you make the case to your management that knowledge management isn't just a priority, but a top priority? Here are three reasons to use Salesforce Lightning with a Knowledge Base:

1. Multi-Channel

The days of customer service by phone are over. Service must come to the customer, not the other way around. That means answering support queries via a website, mobile apps, social media and even voice assistants. But wherever your customers need support, they should always receive the same answers to the same problems. A knowledge management platform ensures that no matter which or how many channels you serve, your agents are always consistent.

2. Long term NPS improvement

A sustainable and consistent increase in your Net Promoter Score does not come from short-term campaigns or after-the-fact changes. A knowledge management platform is a long-term investment that will continue to bring returns long after deployment. The holy grail of modern customer service is when customers can visit your website, walk in a store or chat with an agent and still get the same accurate answer in every channel. A knowledge management platform doesn't just make this possible, it makes it inevitable.

3. Lay the foundation for future growth

Every company has a growth strategy. But with more growth, comes more customers and thus an increased need for customer service. By implementing a knowledge management platform today, your company can lay the foundation for long term growth instead of short-term spikes followed by a drop.

If you're a current Salesforce user, you can visit the AppExchange to see our Knowledge Center integration.

More informations in our Knowledge Management Buyer's Guide:

Chris Rall

Chris joined USU in 2016 as a Sales Manager. Chris has a strong background in application management and over 5 years software industry experience. Prior to this position he worked for Vodafone and IBM, giving him the ability to easily understand process and service challenges within enterprise organizations. Chris is the right person to accompany the buying process for USU products on every step of the process and to ensure the future success of your service department. In 2018, he joined our United States team as part of our growth strategy and he is now responsible for new business opportunities and customers in the US. Chris has a Bachelor of Science degree from DHBW Stuttgart in Application Management. In his free time Chris enjoys producing music, training for obstacle runs and spend time with his wife.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 03:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
04/12USU SOFTWARE  : 3 reasons to use a Knowledge Base with Salesforce Lightning
PU
03/30USU SOFTWARE  : Closes Six Figure Contract with Canadian Insurance Leader
PU
03/25USU SOFTWARE AG : Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year
PU
03/25PRESS RELEASE  : USU Software AG: Business figures confirm 2020 was a record yea..
DJ
03/25USU SOFTWARE AG : Business figures confirm 2020 was a record year
EQ
03/24USU SOFTWARE  : 5 Best Practices on how to implement a Knowledge Base
PU
03/22USU SOFTWARE  : 5 Best Practices on how to implement a Knowledge Base
PU
03/18USU SOFTWARE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : USU Teams up with NICE inContact as a DEVone Partner for Knowle..
DJ
03/18USU SOFTWARE  : Teams up with NICE inContact as a DEVone Partner for Knowledge M..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2021 6,17 M 7,33 M 7,33 M
Net cash 2021 4,60 M 5,47 M 5,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 290 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,83 €
Last Close Price 27,60 €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-0.36%354
ORACLE CORPORATION16.83%217 938
SAP SE3.75%157 417
INTUIT INC.9.94%114 358
SERVICENOW, INC.-2.44%103 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.-4.20%41 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ