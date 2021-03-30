Log in
USU Software : Closes Six Figure Contract with Canadian Insurance Leader

03/30/2021 | 02:15am EDT
USU, the leading provider of intelligent software and services for IT and customer service management, announces a large Canadian insurance institution (The 'Customer') has signed a three year agreement to use USU Software Asset Management.

The six-figure contract is yet another proofpoint that USU remains the preferred Software Asset Management solution in the North American market.

After an in-depth evaluation process, The Customer's seasoned and experienced SAM team selected USU as the best of breed solution for license management. Pivotal decision factors were the open architecture of the USU Software Asset Management solution, and its ability to integrate effectively with a variety of data sources currently in place. This critical differentiator was important because The Customer did not have to 'rip and replace' current IT investments when implementing the USU SAM solution.

'This project started with a desire to merge an acquired company, to understand who owns what, and how it is being used from both a software and hardware perspective' says Mel Passarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions Inc. 'With competitor software already being previously utilized, this contract is a true win for the USU solutions team.'

By using USU Software Asset Management and their 100% in-house services team, The Customer will improve ROI and make better software purchasing decisions. USU has offices in the USA, Canada, and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 6,00 M 7,06 M 7,06 M
Net cash 2021 4,60 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,5x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 297 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,75 €
Last Close Price 28,20 €
Spread / Highest target 6,38%
Spread / Average Target -1,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chairman-Management Board
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Böhler Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG1.81%337
ORACLE CORPORATION8.59%195 302
SAP SE-2.72%144 506
INTUIT INC.-0.86%108 671
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.82%97 417
DOCUSIGN, INC.-9.15%42 092
