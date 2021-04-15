Log in
USU Software : grows international network of strategic partners

04/15/2021 | 05:35am EDT
USU, the leading provider of intelligent software and services for IT and customer service management is thrilled to announce a partnership for Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions with SLMIT Innovation Technology, broadening its sales, service, and implementation footprint in the Brazilian market.

SLMIT is a highly specialized provider for IT management and software compliance with a strong network in South America. The alliance expands USU's continued growth for Software Asset Management. As a certified partner, SLMIT excels at consulting and implementation services. Customers benefit from customized solutions delivered from a single provider, to optimize software use, mitigate risk, and achieve software savings in the millions.

For over a decade, SLMIT experts have implemented Software Asset Management programs for medium-sized and large companies with a focus on license optimization, compliance, contract negations, and consumption analysis. The goal is to create a transparent 360-degree view of license models and software usage for customers to minimize risk and to achieve savings.

'Our mission is for customers to use their IT in the best possible way to drive innovation and values. We're thrilled to partner with USU as the market-leading SAM solution provider. Together with the largest team of experts in the industry, we offer tailor-made services and manage the software licenses of all major manufacturers - in the data center and in the cloud', says SLMIT CEO, Antonio Crevelente.

'We look forward to working with SLMIT which, with its specialized, technical expertise and strong regional presence in South America, is an important part of our partner strategy,' adds Mel Pasarelli, President and CEO of USU Solutions.

Disclaimer

USU Software AG published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 09:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
