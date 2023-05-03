Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30:00 2023-05-03 am EDT
24.90 EUR   +0.40%
03:51aUSU among Top 4 Providers in Gartner's “Voice of the Customer” Report
EQ
04/12USU integrates ChatGPT into its bot network
EQ
03/30USU Software AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU among Top 4 Providers in Gartner's “Voice of the Customer” Report

05/03/2023 | 03:51am EDT
EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results
USU among Top 4 Providers in Gartner’s “Voice of the Customer” Report

03.05.2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU recognized as a “strong performer” for IT service management solutions in Gartner Peer Insights report

Möglingen, May 3, 2023. Based on the results of the latest “Voice of the Customer of IT Service Management Platforms” report, Gartner Peer Insights rates USU as a “strong performer” with its portfolio of solutions. With a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, USU achieved a top position compared to 16 of the world’s leading manufacturers in the overall assessment of IT service management (ITSM). USU was the only German provider listed.

“Voice of the Customer” is a report based on the aggregated ratings of Gartner Peer Insights in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed ratings, supplements the studies prepared by experts such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in companies’ buying processes because it focuses on the direct experiences of peers with purchasing, implementing, and operating a solution.

Only providers that have 20 or more qualified published ratings during the specified 18-month submission period are included. The assessment criteria are the performance of the product, experiences with sales and with the implementation and launch of the software, and the support services.

The high customer satisfaction and recommendation rate are also reflected in the two most-recent ratings from the beginning of 2023, for example:

“It is a good software program with a wide range of functions that can be adapted in detail to the company’s circumstances.”

“All in all, we are very satisfied with USU ITSM because it is highly flexible and has great automation potential, but also requires a lot of knowledge to implement and maintain everything, which is what we want.”

“We are pleased with the differentiated and once again very positive customer feedback on the renowned Gartner Peer Insights customer ratings portal. This provides us with authentic information on where we stand in comparison to our main competitors,” says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President of USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com

 

GARTNER disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms’, 24.03.2023. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

 
USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440
E-mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

 

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 351
E-mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com


03.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1623069

 
End of News EQS News Service

1623069  03.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
