Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. USU Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:30 2022-10-18 am EDT
17.15 EUR   +0.88%
03:19aUSU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management
EQ
10/17USU Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group
EQ
10/17Usu Software : Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management

10/18/2022 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management

18.10.2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen/Paris, October 18, 2022.

An international tourism group (“the customer”) has opted for extensive USU services in the field of software asset management (SAM) in order to optimize the use of software throughout the group. The master agreement for managed services on the basis of USU’s software asset management solution has an initial term of 36 months.

The provision and consolidation of complex licensing data previously involved various source systems and time-consuming manual processes, which is why the customer was keen to find a professional service solution covering key software manufacturers like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Adobe, VMWare, and IBM. As well as ensuring transparency with regard to compliance, the aim is to achieve significant cost savings through the needs-based use of software.

“We are delighted to have gained the trust of another high-profile customer in the area of software asset management and are confident that our tool-aided managed services will deliver real value added,” said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

This press release is available at http://www.usu.com.

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG      
Investor Relations      
Falk Sorge      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351    
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com     

 

 


18.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465601

 
End of News EQS News Service

1465601  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about USU SOFTWARE AG
03:19aUSU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management
EQ
10/17USU Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group
EQ
10/17Usu Software : Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group
PU
10/10Usu Software : Successfully Closes Public Share Buy-Back Offer
PU
10/10Usu Software Ag :
EQ
10/05Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management
EQ
09/30Dd : USU Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06Usu Software Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/31USU continues growth and resolves share buyback program
AQ
08/31USU Software AG resolves public share buyback offer
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2022 8,18 M 8,03 M 8,03 M
Net cash 2022 9,30 M 9,12 M 9,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 179 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 41,6%
Chart USU SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
USU Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USU SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Average target price 29,88 €
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Oberschmidt Chief Executive Officer
Udo Strehl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Staudt Member-Supervisory Board
Gabriele Walker-Rudolf Member-Supervisory Board
Falk Sorge Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
USU SOFTWARE AG-29.75%176
ORACLE CORPORATION-23.15%173 390
SAP SE-28.94%99 794
SERVICENOW INC.-46.29%68 904
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-22.04%27 955
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-23.97%17 286