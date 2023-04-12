Advanced search
    OSP2   DE000A0BVU28

USU SOFTWARE AG

(OSP2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23:49 2023-04-12 am EDT
23.65 EUR   +2.38%
USU integrates ChatGPT into its bot network

04/12/2023 | 04:51am EDT
EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU integrates ChatGPT into its bot network

12.04.2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

USU Bot Universe’s unique multi-bot architecture combines the capabilities of multiple chatbots to deliver powerful customer service

Möglingen, April 12, 2023.

USU is enabling the practical deployment of ChatGPT in customer service contexts. The applications innovator for chatbots is integrating the AI-based language model into its own chatbot network, USU Bot Universe. Considered to be unique by market analysts, USU’s technology concept combines a number of different specialist chatbots in order to meet even complex customer service requirements.

USU chatbots draw upon content from a knowledge database, narrow down topics by asking questions, and deliver quality-assured responses on this basis. They can even actively perform functions such as diagnostics or making reservations. Integration with ChatGPT bots will expand the available use cases and offer real value added for tasks such as text classification and text generation for less critical topics.

USU’s multi-bot concept divides chatbots into two roles: expert bots and the lead bot. Expert bots deliver information on specialist topics while the lead bot acts as a host, directing the user to the right expert bot for their request. While USU chatbots are used to handle critical issues, diagnostics and active service execution, ChatGPT’s strengths lie in generating text about carefully defined topics and consistent content, such as opening hours, specific premises, etc. Other conceivable use cases include generating ideas and suggestions for advertising slogans, which a manufacturer of promotional products could offer as a service, or automatically connecting users to specific contact persons.

“We believe large-scale language models such as ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize customer service. Our technologies give us exactly the building blocks we need to seamlessly integrate ChatGPT in order to expand our diagnostics and service bots. This way, we are combining the benefits of the different technologies to create a flexible and extremely powerful comprehensive solution,” commented Harald Huber, CTO and Managing Director of USU. 

This press release is available at USU’s website.


USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, USU Software AG – which is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28) – includes the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440
E-mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 351
E-mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com


12.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1605747

 
End of News EQS News Service

1605747  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1605747&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
